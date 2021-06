A clowder of Russian Blue cats who flooded an apartment in Singapore — twice — to the shock of their owner has since become an internet sensation for their mischievousness.A TikTok user from Singapore who goes by the handle @zul_taylor12 posted a video on 9 June of his flooded apartment and said that “It’s not every day [sic] you come across a flooded home caused by your pet cats’ mischievous actions.”Astonishingly, this wasn’t the first time.He said: “I’m speechless guys, it’s the second time. Both the same, when I’m sleeping with no one else home.”It turns out the bunch...