Scouting Report | Fire go for two in a row at Soldier Field against CF Montréal

It has been a busy international break for current and former FC Dallas players. This week, we’ll take a look at all the action in which those players were included. Of the four players currently under contract with FC Dallas who were called up in this international break, Bryan Acosta played the most minutes for his native Honduras. Honduras has played two games to this point, both games in the CONCACAF Nations League finals. Acosta came off the bench in the 64th minute in the semi-final against the USA before playing the full 90 minutes, plus penalties, in the third place game against Costa Rica. Acosta was a steady presence in midfield for Los Catrachos and buried his penalty kick to help Honduras take the bronze medal in the first ever CONCACAF Nations League Finals. Honduras has one more game in this international window, a friendly on June 12th against Mexico. Acosta will hope to feature heavily in that game and continue to cement his place in the Honduran national team.