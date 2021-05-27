Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Scouting Report | Fire go for two in a row at Soldier Field against CF Montréal

By Tyler Terens
chicagofirefc.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh man, did that feel good on Saturday. Sun was shining, Soldier was rocking, Sector Latino back in the fray and - the sprinkles on the ice cream nachos – THREE. POINTS. Is it a little late in the season to be celebrating this occasion? Absolutely. However, you have to...

www.chicagofirefc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Binks
Person
Romell Quioto
Person
Mason Toye
Person
Victor Wanyama
Person
Thierry Henry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soldier Field#Inter Miami#Football#Fire#Fort Lauderdale#Chicago#Cf Montr Al#Latino#Canadian#Tottenham Academy#Honduran#Fc Cincinnati#Wgn#Cffc Live#Hall Of Famer Tony Meola#Camp#Drv Pink Stadium#Home#Noon Ct#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSdraytonvalleywesternreview.com

Mason Toye the hero for CF Montréal in win over Chicago Fire

If soccer gods do exist, they were smiling down on CF Montréal — a team that deserved a stroke of good fortune — Saturday afternoon. On the other hand, why must this club continually make matters difficult for itself?. CFM ended a two-game losing skid at Chicago’s famed Soldier Field,...
MLSMount Royal Soccer

A Long Afternoon at Soldier Field

It was ugly, it was boring, it was 90 minutes none of us will ever get back, but heading into the international break on the back of these three points could just work wonders for Montreal’s morale and confidence. But what a tough watch it was. Easily the Quebecers’ worst...
MLSchatsports.com

Chicago Fire 0, CF Montreal 1: What We Learned

This is the most infuriating Fire team since they set the draw record in 2014. The players can’t seem to get out of their own way and the coaching staff doesn’t seem to want to make the moves it needs to make to win games. We Should Be Done With...
Chicago, ILPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire vs CF Montreal: Legendarily Underwhelming

There aren’t very many things left that can be said about the Chicago Fire. They are a team that walks into games that they shouldn’t be able to win and get a result. Then, they go up against a team like CF Montreal, a perfectly winnable game based on talent, and they lose 1-0 in the 87th minute. Let’s take a look at the game:
Chicago, ILchatsports.com

Last Minute Letdown: Chicago Fire lose to CF Montreal 1-0

All things considered, if the Chicago Fire had escaped Soldier Field with a 0-0 draw Saturday afternoon against CF Montreal, it would have been mildly disappointing, but not soul crushing. But after Montreal’s Mason Toye scored his 87th minute winner, and Wyatt Omsberg’s apparent tying goal deep in stoppage time...
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Atlanta United M Emerson Hyndman tears ACL in training

Atlanta United FC midfielder Emerson Hyndman sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a training session. The team announced the injury on Thursday, but didn't say when or how it occurred. Atlanta United announced Hyndman will undergo surgery on a date to be determined. Hyndman, 25,...
Soccerchatsports.com

Josef Martinez makes Venezuelan Copa America roster

The Venezuelan National Team formally announced their final roster for the upcoming Copa America and have included Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez in the squad. While we are all happy for Martinez, who has fought his way back from a devastating injury to reach the top level with his national team, our congratulations might be through gritted teeth. It means he will miss at least three Atlanta United matches against NYCFC, Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls when the team returns to play next Sunday.
MLSFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Inter Miami scrimmaging Toronto FC ahead of return to play

Inter Miami CF will return to gameplay next week, and they’ll get the opportunity to shake the rust off this weekend after the multi-week break from matches. Miami is scheduled to play a closed-door scrimmage against Toronto FC on Saturday in Orlando, an Inter Miami spokesperson confirmed to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
MLSThe Blue Testament

Sporting KC Injury Update and Starting XI Predictions Versus Austin FC

OUT - Kendall McIntosh (adductor), Gadi Kinda (Healthy & Safety Protocols), Alan Pulido (Int. Duty) Nicolas Isimat-Mirin is off the list for the first time since being injured against Orlando City in the second game of the season. McIntosh is a new addition, along with the known international absences. Starting...
MLSlastwordonsports.com

New England Revolution, Carles Gil, and Their MLS Season so far!

EDITORIAL – The 2021 MLS season is experiencing its first interval after six or seven weeks of full-blooded action. The league’s predictability has come to the fore once again whether it be Columbus’ poor defense of their crown or the Galaxy’s challenge for top-spot in the West, not to mention all the drama surrounding Inter Miami on and off of the field. Focusing on the Eastern Conference though and with Toronto tin twelfth, Atlanta United in eighth, the Crew in sixth and last year’s shield winning Union side sitting second. New England Revolution, behind Carles Gil, are the current team to beat. It is no surprise that a side managed by Bruce Arena is in the mix and here is a look into the Revs’ season so far.
MLSSentinel & Enterprise

Revolution striker Adam Buksa is at the top of his game

FOXBORO — New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa is the hottest striker in MLS and never stops laboring to improve his game. The designated player transfer from Poland made his presence felt on the practice field during a spirited workout on Thursday morning at the Revolution’s new training facility adjacent to Patriot Place.
MLSangelsonparade.com

Vote: LAFC Player of the Month for May

We’re in the middle of an extended break for LAFC and the rest of MLS, and hopefully it’s time well spent. While we have some time, let’s briefly take a look back and see if we can enshrine a Player of the Month for the black-and-gold. LAFC did not have...
Soccer1stnews.com

Super Falcons lose first game in summer invitational

The Super Falcons has lost its first game in the Summer Series invitational in the United States, falling 1-0 to Jamaica on Thursday. The Super Falcons are coached by University of Pittsburgh head coach Randy Waldrum. Reports monitored in the US media indicate that the side conceded the only goal...
Premier LeagueVermilion Standard

CF Montréal defender Luis Binks returns to Bologna

English defender Luis Binks has played his last game with CF Montréal. The MLS club announced Friday that the loan agreement of Binks with Bologna FC 1909 will be terminated. Binks, who hasn’t played this season because of an injury, is in Italy and will officially join Bologna on July 1, when the transfer window opens.
MLSPosted by
Dallas Sports Nation

International Roundup: Past and present FC Dallas players shine

It has been a busy international break for current and former FC Dallas players. This week, we’ll take a look at all the action in which those players were included. Of the four players currently under contract with FC Dallas who were called up in this international break, Bryan Acosta played the most minutes for his native Honduras. Honduras has played two games to this point, both games in the CONCACAF Nations League finals. Acosta came off the bench in the 64th minute in the semi-final against the USA before playing the full 90 minutes, plus penalties, in the third place game against Costa Rica. Acosta was a steady presence in midfield for Los Catrachos and buried his penalty kick to help Honduras take the bronze medal in the first ever CONCACAF Nations League Finals. Honduras has one more game in this international window, a friendly on June 12th against Mexico. Acosta will hope to feature heavily in that game and continue to cement his place in the Honduran national team.
UEFAPosted by
90min

MLS commissioner Don Garber insists CONCACAF can reach the level of UEFA

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber believes the quality of the sport in North America can match that in Europe. MLS recently announced their partnership with LigaMX to host an all-star match between the two leagues in California on August 25, 2021. With over a year in the making, the widely anticipated game will mark the first time ever the two rival leagues go head-to-head in an all-star fashion.