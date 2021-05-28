Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Out-of-Pocket Costs Delay Cancer Follow-Up Care, Even for the Insured

US News and World Report
 19 days ago

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- About 1 in 10 U.S. cancer survivors delays follow-up care because they can't afford associated medical bills, even if they're insured. That's the conclusion from an analysis of data from more than 5,400 survivors of various cancers. Most were insured, college-educated and had annual incomes above the national average. Their average age was 67, and most were female and white.

www.usnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mcg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Out Of Pocket#Population Health#Healthday News#Augusta University#The Georgia Cancer Center#African Americans#Hispanics#Cancer Medicine#Medical College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Public Healthliveinsurancenews.com

Care through public health insurance costs adults less than private plans

Recent research also shows that the satisfaction level is higher among those adults. A recent study published in JAMA Network Open showed that adult Americans with public health insurance coverage face lower costs and experience higher satisfaction than adults with private coverage. The research involved a survey with 150,000 respondents...
HealthEurekAlert

Wide variation in cost and transparency of payer-negotiated prices for thyroid cancer care

Hospital price transparency is intended to help inform patients about the cost of services and procedures before they receive them. Since Jan. 1, 2021, hospitals in the U.S. have been required by The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide pricing information online about items and services. A team of researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts Eye and Ear leveraged the newly available data to analyze price transparency and price variation for the treatment of thyroid cancer. The team found that both transparency and price varied widely, with only half of the cancer centers studied reporting disclosure of payer-negotiated prices and the cost of some services ranging by as much as 70-fold. Results are published in JAMA.
Cancerpatientpower.info

Delays in Cancer Screening and Care During the Pandemic

This is the fourth in a multipart series exploring important questions about COVID-19 and its unique impact on cancer patients. In this series, Patient Power went to the experts to get the facts about COVID-19 and how it affects prevention, screening, treatment, and research. For many people with cancer, the...
CancerPosted by
COVID Health

Cancer Patients Still Face COVID-19 Pandemic-Related Health Care Delays

Cancer patients and survivors continue to deal with the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on their ability to access necessary health care. According to a new Survivor Views survey from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), 1 in 3 (35%) cancer patients and survivors report that the pandemic has affected their ability to access care. Even during the last few months, as the overall spread of the virus has begun to decline due to vaccinations, roughly 1 in 6 (16%) patients report a delay or interruption in their cancer screening schedule, including 1 in 10 (11%) who experienced a screening delay for a cancer with which they’d previously been diagnosed. These delays were driven mostly by logistical issues such as staffing shortages or a lack of available appointments (26%), followed by patients’ concerns about the risks of contracting the virus (22%).
Healthreviewofoptometry.com

NPDR Follow-up Affected by Insurance, Appointment Intervals

Nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) may represent an early stage of the disease, but it’s by no means a “safe zone” for affected individuals, as progression to proliferative forms is common and can yield complications such as tractional retinal detachment and neovascular glaucoma. Early screening and intervention is necessary to help reduce the chances of vision loss and blindness. Recent research suggests that in patients presenting to emergency departments with decreased vision due to NPDR, adherence to subsequent follow-up visits is low.
Rome, GAwrganews.com

Blood donations needed as cancer patients resume care

According to the American Cancer Society, many patient visits and procedures were forced to delay or cancel early in the pandemic to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. With procedures resuming, blood donations are critical for cancer treatments. Unfortunately, the Red Cross is seeing fewer blood and platelet donors give as the nation begins to climb out of this pandemic. This downturn comes at a time when the Red Cross continues to see strong demand for blood products − including platelets − by hospitals, causing concern for the sufficiency of the blood supply this month and throughout the summer.
Cancerbcm.edu

Can we afford the high cost of cancer drugs?

I still remember a patient who told me she cannot afford the $20 monthly copay for her oral chemotherapy. Her cancer was potentially curable with appropriate treatment; however, she couldn’t pay the copayment and ultimately suffered the consequences of uncontrolled cancer growth, and unfortunately passed away. Advancement in cancer therapies...
CancerMedPage Today

Adding Chemo to Standard Care No Help for Cervical Cancer

Women with locally advanced cervical cancer had similar survival whether they received primary chemoradiation therapy (CRT) or CRT followed by adjuvant chemotherapy, a large randomized trial showed. The 5-year overall survival (OS) rate was 72% with adjuvant chemotherapy and 71% with primary CRT alone; the progression-free survival (PFS) rate was...
Diseases & Treatmentsdrugs.com

Many Older Women Not Eligible to Quit Cervical Cancer Screening

Jacqueline M. Mills, M.D., from the Boston University School of Medicine, and colleagues assessed eligibility for cervical cancer screening discontinuation based on current guidelines among 590,901 women aged 64 years captured in a national claims database with employer-sponsored insurance in 2016 and 2018 and 1,544 women aged 64 to 66 years receiving primary care at a safety net health center in 2019.
Diseases & Treatmentscolisticspharmacy.com

Patient Resources

Many U.S. Seniors May Need Better Knee Arthritis Care. Just a fraction of older Americans with arthritic knees try physical therapy, pain-relieving injections or other more conservative measures before undergoing knee replacement surgery, new research shows. And this may be driven by what type of doctor they see to treat...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Study reveals the impact of financial toxicity in patients with gynecologic cancer

The cost of cancer care in United States was an estimated $183 billion in 2015 and is projected to rise by 30 percent by 2030, according to the American Cancer Society. While private and government insurance may cover much of the cost of care, even patients with insurance can struggle to pay for office visit co-payments, prescription medications or other cancer-related expenses. Yet limited data describes how financial hardship impacts patient behavior and how that in turn may impact patient health.
Cancerpulmonologyadvisor.com

SARS-CoV-2 Mortality Increased for Patients With Active Cancer

HealthDay News — Patients with active cancer hospitalized with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are more likely to die, according to a study published online June 7 in Cancer. Chen Fu, M.D., from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, and colleagues examined records for...
Cancercabinradio.ca

Hospital receives $126,000 for cancer care

Stanton Territorial Hospital has received $126,155 from the CIBC Run for Our Lives committee to help improve services and care for cancer patients. The committee, which organizes Yellowknife’s annual mud run – transformed into a mud bucket challenge for the duration of the pandemic – announced the donation in a news release on Thursday.
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

For mildly high blood pressure, cholesterol patients

Dallas [US], June 2 (ANI): While a lot of people are suffering from elevated blood pressure and blood cholesterol, a recent study has pointed out a common first treatment choice prescribed by medical practitioners. Researchers found that a "prescription" to sit less and move more is the optimal first treatment...
Cancerjournalofclinicalpathways.com

Cost-Effectiveness of Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab for Endometrial Cancer

David Barrington, MD, Gynecologic Oncology Fellowship, Ohio State University, OH, discusses results from a cost-effectiveness analysis of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent endometrial cancer without microsatellite instability who failed first-line chemotherapy. These results were presented at the 2021 Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer.
The Woodlands, TXfatcatwebproductions.com

Retire before 65 with Low Health Insurance Costs

THE WOODLANDS, TX - By Zac ThreadgillI - Threadgill Financial - You want to retire before age 65 when you would qualify for Medicare, but you’re afraid of high health insurance premiums? I know your frustration. Health insurance premiums are one of my biggest expenses. Many people wait to 65 to retire because the cost to buy health insurance on the exchange is high. For example, at age 60, premiums range from about $750 per person per month up to $1,250 per person per month. If you hoped to retire with a budget of $5,000 per month, this is a significant portion of the cost.
CancerNewswise

Immunotherapy drug delays recurrence in kidney cancer patients

An immunotherapy drug given after surgery improved disease-free survival rates in patients with kidney cancer at high risk of relapse. Interim results of a phase 3 trial of adjuvant therapy revealed a 32% decrease in the risk of recurrence or death with pembrolizumab compared with a placebo. This is the...
CancerUroToday

Long-Term Follow-Up From the KEYNOTE-052 Trial, Pembrolizumab in the First-Line Setting in Cisplatin-Ineligible Patients With Advanced Urothelial Cancer – Arjun Balar

In this conversation with Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, Arjun Balar, MD discussed the updated results of the KEYNOTE-052 trial up to 5 years of follow-up. KEYNOTE-052 was a multicentre, single-arm, phase 2 study that launched several years ago tested pembrolizumab in the first-line setting in cisplatin-ineligible patients with advanced urothelial cancer. The goal of KEYNOTE-052 was to evaluate the role of pembrolizumab as monotherapy in this group of patients. Dr. Balar highlights that first-line pembrolizumab monotherapy continued to show durable antitumor activity up to 5 years after the last patient was enrolled, with an objective response rate of 28.9%, median duration of response of 33.4 months, and median overall survival of 11.3 months. Pembrolizumab was approved for cisplatin-ineligible patients with untreated advanced urothelial carcinoma based on the initial results of the phase 2 KEYNOTE-052 study.