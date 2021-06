I’m at almost 11,500 feet, hiking to our research sites in the Front Range when I hear chirping and turn to see a small mammal scurrying across the rocks. The large, rounded ears are a dead giveaway: I’m in the presence of an American pika and I very well might be the predator it’s attempting to warn the rest of its colony about. American pikas grow to be seven or eight inches in length, are brown and black to camouflage themselves amongst the rocks, and do not have a visible tail. They are one of the few animals in the lower 48 that can live out their entire lives above tree line in the alpine.