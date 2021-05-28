Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Whole Foods Bets Big on Plant-Based Seafood and Artisan Vegan Cheese

By Maxwell Rabb
Posted by 
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whole Foods Market is looking to become even more of a haven for vegans and plant-based eaters. The retailer published its first plant-based trend report following the surging demand for plant-based products in its stores nationwide, announcing that future sales will be defined by plant-based seafood, barbecue jackfruit, and artisan vegan cheese. The report came after The Hartman Group found that 48 percent of consumers search for plant-based products when they go to the store. Whole Foods took this data and decided to expand on this consumer behavior, looking towards the Trends Council to conduct an inclusive study on plant-based shoppers.

929nin.com
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Vegan Cheese#Plant Based Foods#Food Drink#Barbecue Jackfruit#The Hartman Group#The Trends Council#Whol Foods Parker Brody#Good Catch#Asian#Miyoko S Creamery#Barbecue Options#Whole Foods#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
92.9 NIN

Guy Fieri Donates $25,000 to a San Diego-Based Vegan Food Truck

Legendary chef Guy Fieri recently awarded the San Diego vegan food truck Rollin’ Roots $25,000. The donation comes as part of the restauranteur’s Restaurant Reboot program that is dedicated to reinvigorating restaurants and foodservice businesses that have faced hardship in the last year. The program is the result of the partnership between Fieri and the non-profit dedicated to the Californian service industry, the California Restuarant Foundation (CFR). The donation was presented to Rollin’ Roots owner Avonte Hartsfield by LendingTree on June 12th alongside four other restaurants across California.
RecipesHuffingtonPost

11 Vegan Cookbooks That Make It Easy To Eat A Plant-Based Diet

Here’s the thing about vegan food: A lot of times, plant-based recipes make use of substitutes that, in their own way, might not be much better for us than consuming meat itself. That’s why our list of the top vegan cookbooks tries very hard to focus solely on the sorts of dishes that rely on vegan ingredients instead of figuring out ways to mimic the flavors of the poultry and fish we’re looking to avoid.
Recipesupbeetkitchen.com

Black Bean, Carrot Rice, and Kale Crispy Tacos

Crispy tacos filled with spiced black beans, carrot “rice,” kale, and cheese are served with avocado cilantro crema and quick pickled onions for a delicious supper any day of the week. Something tells me that it’s been far too long since I’ve shared a proper taco recipe for taco Tuesday....
RecipesPosted by
Mix 103.9

Recipe of the Day: Dairy-Free Mushroom ‘Steak’ Pizza

Everyone loves homemade pizza pie because it's an easy way to make a customizable, gourmet meal at home. There's really nothing better than indulging in a slice straight from the oven. So for today's recipe, you can have all of this and more with a dairy-free mushroom 'steak' pizza made with vegan blue cheese, fresh vegetables, and a plant-based steakhouse vinaigrette cooked in your own kitchen.
Recipesavegtastefromatoz.com

Vegan Eggplant Meatballs

Vegan Eggplant Meatballs Questa ricetta è disponibile anche in italiano. These vegan eggplant meatballs are the ideal summer finger food to share as an aperitif, buffet dish or main course. Who has never tried making meatballs eggplant? They are so delicious, light and tasty that they will literally leave you...
Recipesthemanual.com

How to Cook Up the Crunchiest Southern-Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken

The best thing about fried chicken is that it’s great hot out of the frying pan or served cold. It travels well, too, which is something to think about when going on summer road trips or beach getaways. But for most people, buttermilk fried chicken is the ultimate comfort food. It’s cooked perfectly to a golden brown. It’s crispy on the outside and juicy inside. Plus, you’ll get to hear that unmistakable crunch as you take your first bite.
Recipescookclickndevour.com

Vegan blueberry muffins

Vegan blueberry muffins– let’s make some incredibly delicious, moist, soft and flavorful vegan mufins with fresh blueberries. The fluffy muffins are super easy to make and the blueberries in every bite is indeed a delight. The whole batch I made was gone in minutes 🙂. You can serve these dairy...
RecipesLaredo Morning Times

This broccoli and bacon salad is creamy, salty, nutty and made for summer days

When you were a child, were you one of those little ones who only ate your vegetables with glee when they were served au gratin - smothered in cream and cheese?. This crunchy, creamy broccoli salad made me feel like that kid again. We happily ate it as a main dish on a warm evening because each forkful delivered the raw broccoli, yes, but with lots of goodies along for the ride.
Recipesrunningonrealfood.com

Curried Quinoa and Sweet Potato

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This one pan curried quinoa and sweet potato is quick and easy to make for a healthy, vegan main or side dish. Make this dish in one pan in about 40 minutes. Easy to prep and cook. Vegan, gluten-free, can be oil-free. Easy...
Recipessavorytosweet.com

Whole 30 Chicken Normandy with Apples & Coconut Cream

Hi folks! Happy (almost) Fathers Day! I am currently on day 17 of the Whole 30. I have been trying to come up with creative and delicious dinner ideas that are full of protein, delicious flavor, and healthy. I had never made Chicken Normandy before, but I knew that I wanted to make it, and I wanted it to be healthy and Whole 30 approved.
RecipesIronton Tribune

FOOD: Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Sliders, Fresh Strawberry Pie

Heat oven to 350˚F. In microwave, warm pulled pork according to package instructions. Slice rolls in half. Place bottom halves of slider rolls in 9-by-13-inch baking dish and top each with pulled pork. Microwave macaroni and cheese according to package directions and spoon evenly over pork on each sandwich roll.
Recipesmyfitnesspal.com

Roasted Strawberry and Granola Breakfast Parfaits

Roasting strawberries intensifies their flavor and sweetness, so you’re left with a sweet, fruity jam without a lot of added sugar. A quick homemade granola adds a nutty crunch to these yogurt cups. All you need to do in the morning is combine the fruit and granola with protein-rich Greek yogurt, and you’ve got a filling, homemade breakfast at your fingertips.
Food & Drinksreviewed.com

This vegan milk maker changed the way I consume plant-based milk

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Though I can eat cheese and ice cream in small quantities without having issues, dairy milk doesn’t always agree with me as I’m slightly lactose intolerant. My body is much happier when I consume plant-based milk options like oat, almond, and soy milk. And since I spend so much time in my kitchen, a DIY approach to plant-based milk definitely appeals to me.
Food Safetyyearsrestored.com

Is Plant-Based Food Dangerous?

A lot of people have been calling into question whether a "vegan" or plant-based diet is truly the ideal way to eat despite the mountain of scientific literature showing it increases longevity and combats chronic illness. The reason this has become questioned more and more is because it is true...
Recipestillamookheadlightherald.com

Recipe: Beef and Broccoli

- 4 cups broccoli, chopped (fresh or frozen) 1. Sauté beef, ginger and garlic powder in a skillet over medium-high heat until meat is browned. 2. In a bowl, mix sugar, soy sauce, cornstarch, sesame oil, pepper flakes and water. 3. Add sauce to beef and cook for 5 minutes....
Retailprunderground.com

Baldor Specialty Foods Grows Its Urban Roots Retail Line With the Addition of Three Plant-Based Healthy Snacks

Baldor Specialty Foods, one of the largest importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, announced today the expansion of its Urban Roots retail line with a trio of new, ready-to-eat, plant-based, healthy snacks. The new additions to the popular retail line pair fresh, cold, crisp, vegetables with plant-based smooth dips and dressings, conveniently packaged, and perfect for guilt-free snacking while on-the-go.
AgricultureFood Navigator

Plant-based innovation: From fermentation-derived calamari to vegan Mexican meats

What’s new in plant-based? FoodNavigator hears from entrepreneurs making whole muscle cut seafood alternatives from microorganisms and Mexican specialties from plants. The alternative protein sector has expanded in recent years. Traditionally dominated by plants, today fermented and cultivated proteins are also recognised as a key ‘technological pillar’ in the space, according to the Good Food Institute (GFI).
Food & Drinksaddictedtodates.com

Vegan Panna Cotta

A delicious take on classic Italian panna cotta, but made entirely vegan. A creamy, dairy-free moulded pudding served with sweet strawberry coulis. This light dessert is perfect for summer!. WHAT IS PANNA COTTA?. Panna cotta or “Cooked cream” is a traditional Italian dessert that is wildly popular and regularly featured...
Recipeshelloglow.co

Quick + Easy Protein Pancakes (That You Can Make in the Blender!)

Protein pancakes used to garner eye rolls from me. It wasn’t until I started lifting weights again that I realized I probably needed up my protein intake a bit. Then those protein pancakes I kept seeing didn’t seem like such a silly thing anymore. And that’s where these Blender Protein...