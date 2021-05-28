Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Carolina Bears ‘trending in the right direction’

By Chris Stiles Sports editor
Posted by 
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPrSq_0aEuiX5w00
Contributed Photo | Carolina Bears Carolina Bears defenders run towards an opposing player during a game this spring. The Bears finished their second season with a 5-3 record and qualified for the Coastal Football Alliance.

LUMBERTON — A year, and two seasons, into the team’s existence, Carolina Bears owner and coach Isaiah Baker can see real progress being made by the semi-pro team based in Robeson County.

The Bears played to a 5-3 record this spring, in their second overall season and first in the Coastal Football Alliance, improving from the 3-5 mark posted last fall in the Central Carolina Football League.

“The season started off a little rocky,” Baker said. “We started off the first half of the season 1-3, then we ended 5-3, so we went on a four-game winning streak. We actually made playoffs. … But for our second season, first season going 3-5, second season going 5-3, we’re trending in the right direction.”

The team reached the CFA playoffs and lost 20-14 to the top-seeded Fayetteville Ducks in the semifinals last weekend. While the Bears were disappointed in the result, it showed improvement from the 30-0 loss to the Ducks on March 20.

“It was bittersweet — a joyous moment and a sad moment all at the same time. Because with me being a former Duck, that’s who we played in the playoffs, and we ended up losing the game 20-14, so it was kind of a nailbiter,” Baker said.

“One of our players had a tragic accident happen … him, his wife and his son got shot. It was kind of a ‘let’s do it for (him)’ type of thing. Everybody was kind of in their feelings about it, and not playing football, and I was like, yo, let’s do it for (him). We went from basically just letting them do whatever they want to shutting it down and trying to make our comeback, and it came down to the last 30 seconds and they took a knee.”

One reason for the Bears’ progress this spring was the addition of offensive coordinator Brandon Simmons to the coaching staff. It took a few games for things to fall into place — in the Bears’ three regular-season losses, they were held scoreless — but once they did it made a big difference in the team’s fortunes.

“Our players actually bought into the coaching,” Baker said. “My offensive coordinator, Brandon Simmons, he was transitioning from coaching youth, like 5- and 7-year-olds, to coaching grown men. Once he kind of got the hang of coaching grown men, everything kind of fell into place; he took great leadership and he changed the whole offense around.”

Other additions to the roster also proved to be key for the Bears, including linebacker/receiver Dorian Davis, linebacker/running back Sidney McKeithan, wide receiver/defensive back Towan Lynn, linebacker/defensive end Eric Crawford, lineman Dikembe Peterson and lineman Trequan Gordon.

“We had a couple of guys that we picked up in the offseason that kind of brought everything together,” Baker said. “We definitely kind of pulled together and made some things happen.

“Dorian Davis, who is a Lumberton High graduate and played corner, he was playing linebacker the beginning of the season, and then he stepped up and went to offense too, and was playing slot (receiver), and then played quarterback. He really stepped up at different positions and that made a difference as well.”

Athlete Eric Graham and quarterback/wide receiver/linebacker Malik Livington were key returners, along with running back/linebacker Antron Richardson.

“(Richardson) made major plays for us,” Baker said. “We started tailoring towards using him on offense the most, because he was our leading running back, and that really made a difference for us.”

Lynn, Gordon, Peterson, Graham and lineman Peter Culver were league All-Stars this spring.

A year after its founding, the team now has a more solid foundation as it looks toward its fall season.

“(The last year) was a learning experience,” Baker said. “There were still things I didn’t know as an owner, and there was a couple of things I had to move around as far as coaching wise, so I feel like it was just a learning process, and there’s still more to learn. As we go, we’re going to learn more, we’re going to grow more.”

The Bears will hold tryouts for the fall season on June 12, 13 and 19. Anyone interested should contact Baker at 910-374-0990 or isaiahbaker426@yahoo.com.

Interest in the team is up, Graham said, as potential players are now starting to take the team more seriously than when it was first established.

“Compared to our first season, a lot more people actually believe that we’re a real team now,” Baker said. “A lot of guys didn’t believe it; some of the same guys we reached out to, that were like ‘nah, (I don’t want to play),’ now they’re all like, ‘yo, I’m going to play next season.’ We’re definitely trending up.”

The team will participate in the Coastal Football Alliance’s fall league, which begins play in August. The offseason will be quick, and the Bears will soon be taking the field once more.

“It’s going to be different,” Baker said. “We’ve got some Virginia teams in the league now, some Georgia teams, so it’s going to be a pretty good season. Our season kicks off for the fall in August. We’ve got, really, less than two months to get ready. It should definitely be a fun ride.”

The Robesonian

The Robesonian

527
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Fayetteville Ducks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLChicago Sun-Times

Bears sign 5 draft picks, including North Carolina WR Dazz Newsome

The Bears signed five draft picks Wednesday, leaving only quarterback Justin Fields and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins to agree to rookie deals. They signed Missouri offensive tackle Larry Borom (fifth round, No. 151 overall), Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert (sixth round, No. 217), North Carolina wide receiver Dazz Newsome (sixth round, No. 221), Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (sixth round, No. 228) and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (seventh round, No. 250).
MLBWFMZ-TV Online

Moniak's bat trending in the right direction in latest stint with the IronPigs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After dealing with some struggles at the plate in Philadelphia, Mickey Moniak's bat is beginning to trend in the right direction with the IronPigs. Currently, Moniak is the midst of a four-game hitting streak. During this streak, he has driven in eight RBIs, some of those runs coming by way of the long ball. Moniak has hit three home runs within his four game streak.
NFLYardbarker

Chase Young Return Sets Washington In Right Direction

Chase Young was missing from the Washington Football Team’s OTAs last week. They were voluntary; no problem. That didn’t stop him coming to the INOVA Sports Performance Center for 6 a.m. workouts, though, keeping his body in tip-top shape for when he did return to the field. And return he...
NFLspotonalabama.com

Wheelchair Football League team comes to Alabama's Lakeshore Foundation

Birmingham's Lakeshore Foundation announced last week that it has been selected as an expansion team in the new USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL). The Birmingham Hammers will play wheelchair football, a full-contact sport played by both men and women with a permanent disability....
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Texans release 2021 themes for home games

The Houston Texans announced today the themes for each home game of the 2021 season on Tuesday, setting the stage for the regular season in just under three months. Houston will begin the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium, donning all-white uniforms for the annual Liberty White Out Game.
NFLxflnewsroom.com

The World Football League | From the 55 Yard Line Podcast

In 1974 and most of 1975, the World Football League positioned itself as a rival of the National Football League. Though it didn’t succeed in placing franchises throughout the world as they initially hoped (Honolulu being the most distant franchise from the Continental U.S.), the players and hardcore fans loved the game and the league.
NFLallfans.co

Could Washington Football Team Offense Be ‘Fastest In NFL’?

One thing fans know about the Washington Football Team is that the defense is here to play. That’s what happens when coaches Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio combine their minds to create a roster of superstars in the making. Offensively? Washington was lackluster in 2020. The team finished with...
NFLallfans.co

Bears defensive line ranked 6th in NFL by Pro Football Focus

The Chicago Bears have long been recognized as a defense-first football team. It’s been especially true in recent seasons thanks in large part to the offense’s struggles behind the leadership — or lack of it — of Mitch Trubisky. In order for any defense to work, it has to have...
NFLallfans.co

All aTwitter: 15 June 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Football Team has flexibility in the secondary in 2021

The Washington Football Team’s secondary has changed quite a bit over the years. They’re not unique in that regard, but if they play their cards right, they can be. What position is drafted the most in the NFL? In 2021, it was cornerback, edging out wide receiver. In 2020, linebackers led the way, again followed by receivers. In 2019, cornerback.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears: Andy Dalton 2021 fantasy football stat projections

Chicago Bears - Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports. The Chicago Bears were clearly not thrilled with the quarterback play they saw in 2020. Mitch Trubisky earned the starting nod, but then lost it after he struggled versus the Falcons in Week 3. Although it appeared to be the right call at the time by Matt Nagy, I still think Trubisky got the hook a little early. Nick Foles came in and rallied the team to a 30-26 victory over the Falcons. He then was named the starter going forward.
NFLfftoday.com

Fantasy Football News and Analysis

Jonnu Smith won't practice today after suffering an apparent hamstring injury yesterday in practice, per source. (Jeff Howe on Twitter) FFToday's Take: Injuries during minicamp aren't typically something to get excited about unless there of a serious nature. We'll monitor Jonnu throughout the summer and expect him to be ready for training camp at the end of next month. Smith will be battling Hunter Henry for opportunities in the Patriots passing offense.
NFLallfans.co

Ryan Fitzpatrick Working Wonders For Washington’s Receivers

Ryan Fitzpatrick understands football better than a chunk of the younger quarterbacks playing the game today. It’s what a Harvard education and a 16-year career will give you. That knowledge is part of the package that head coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team expected they were getting when...
NFLYardbarker

Did Washington Football Team O-Line Moves Make It Worse?

Is the Washington Football Team offensive line being "middle of the pack'' in the NFL good enough? If you believe PFF grades, it's going to have to be. Unless you believe the PFF rankings from a few months ago, which had Washington as a top-six NFL O-line. So ... did...
NFLchatsports.com

As days go, Morgan Moses to Chicago Bears gets more unlikely

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 27: Morgan Moses #76 of the Washington Football Team warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images) When the Chicago Bears initially brought Morgan Moses in for a visit there...
NFLUSA Today

Where is Washington among the NFL's top offensive lines?

In Washington’s surprise run to an NFC East championship last season, the Football Team received strong play from their offensive line. Washington had three spots locked up in center Chase Roullier, right guard Brandon Scherff and right tackle Morgan Moses. The biggest questions were who was going to play left...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Report: Troy Apke getting reps at cornerback

Entering his fourth season in the NFL, Washington Football Team defensive back Troy Apke could be transitioning into a position change. After playing safety during the 2020 season, Apke is getting some reps at the cornerback position during training camp, according to Chris Russell of FanNation. A fourth-round pick out...