50 Toddler & Baby Pool Floats for Summer

When my daughter was a baby, I thoroughly enjoyed creating a treasure basket for her to explore. I collected items from around the house and put them into a basket so that she could play with them. I would only change the theme of the basket when she seemed to grow tired of the current one, and her interest in a particular basket could last from one week to a month! I started creating treasure baskets when she was around four months old. At first, it was a great incentive for her to practice tummy time for longer periods. Once she could sit up, it was much easier for her to see, touch, and mouth the various objects. Now that she’s a toddler, I use them more as language baskets to learn and practice new vocabulary. So grab a basket and pick one of these ideas to create an opportunity for your baby or toddler to explore everyday objects from around your home!