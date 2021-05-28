Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Bednarek wins 200m, Kenyans shine at Doha Diamond League

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guyRh_0aEudhrh00
Athletics - Diamond League - Doha - Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar - May 28, 2021 Kenny Bednarek of U.S. after winning the men's 200m REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

American Kenneth Bednarek edged Canadian André De Grasse in a scintillating 200 metres race at the Doha Diamond League meeting on Friday as Kenyans dominated the middle-distance competitions.

Bednarek won in 19.88, one hundredth of a second ahead of De Grasse whose compatriot Aaron Brown was third (20.25) on a hot and humid night in the Qatari capital.

Bednarek was delighted with the win even though he said he was "a bit nervous. But I am excited that I got in the first place. I'll try to be even better again the next time."

Justin Gatlin, the 39-year old 2004 100m Olympic gold medallist, finished fifth in a season's best 20.49.

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the double Olympic champion, won the 100m, putting behind her a disappointing fourth-place finish in Gateshead last Sunday. read more

Fraser-Pryce, 34, ran 10.84 seconds ahead of Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare (10.90) with America's Javianne Oliver finishing third (11.03).

Fraser-Pryce is hoping to become the first female athlete to win three Olympic 100m titles after taking gold in 2008 and 2012 in Beijing and London respectively after a silver at Rio 2016.

"I am happy that I won, because its far away from the fourth place that I did the last time," she said.

"It's going to be be the final Olympic appearance (for me) so I hope it will be good. The last three Olympics I went to I was able to stand on the podium and I'm hoping to be able to make it there again God willing."

KENYANS DOMINATE

Kenyans dominated the middle-distance races on a night when athletes competed without a crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions, although music from the loudspeakers provided some atmosphere.

Men's 1,500m world and three-time Diamond League champion Timothy Cheruiyot ran a patient race to win in a world leading time of 3:30.48 to kick-start his season.

In the women's 800m, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon nudged through on the inside to secure an impressive win in a time of 1:58.26 for the 1,500m Olympic champion and world silver medallist.

"I did my personal best here in Doha, so it's really, really great to be here," Kipyegon said. "I am training so hard and hoping to do my best, so I am putting all my mind on it. The pandemic wasn't easy but we always try to be great."

Another Kenyan, 21-year-old Beatrice Chebet, won the 3,000m with a world leading time of 8:27.49 sprinting ahead of Hellen Obiri, the twice world 5,000m champion, who faded towards the end of the race and finished a disappointing fourth.

"It's my first time winning in the Diamond League and here in Doha," Chebet said. "I didn't expect to win. I did well today and now I am preparing for the Olympics."

Chebet said she hoped to run the 5,000m in Tokyo.

In the men's 400m, Michael Norman ran a world leading 44.27 to continue his winning 2021, while in the women's pole vault American Katie Nageotte won on the countback by clearing 4.84m.

She defeated compatriot and Olympic silver medallist Sandi Morris, who finished second and Greek Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi (4.74) who was fourth.

Another standout performance came from Venezuela's Olympic triple jump silver medallist Yulimar Rojas who won with 15.15m.

"I am happy to leave a footprint here in Doha," she said. "I enjoy this path, when it will be Tokyo's turn I'll be prepared and I'll try to win the gold medal."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

132K+
Followers
158K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Gatlin
Person
Sandi Morris
Person
Beatrice Chebet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doha Diamond League#Kenyans#American#Canadian#Qatari#Kenyans#The Diamond League#Greek Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Gold
Place
Doha, QA
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Worldthedallasnews.net

Akani Simbine among the favourites at Florence Diamond League

Olympian sprinter Akani Simbine will lead a three-person South African contingent at Thursday's third leg of the Diamond League series in Florence, Italy. Simbine will line-up in the men's 100m and will turn out among the favourites for victory. In April, Simbine dipped under 10 seconds, winning gold and clocking...
Soccerwtaq.com

Athletics-Asher-Smith storms to 200m Diamond League victory in Florence

(Reuters) – Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith clocked her fastest time outside of a major championships as she powered to victory in the 200 metres at the third Diamond League meeting of the season in Florence on Thursday. The 25-year-old world champion laid down a strong marker ahead of the Tokyo Olympics...
SportsBBC

Watch: Diamond League Florence - Asher-Smith, Ujah & McColgan in action

The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars. It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes score points at meets throughout the year. The 2021 calendar includes 14 meets, the Olympics will take place during the Diamond League season....
Sportsqatar-tribune.com

Barshim seeks a fourth Diamond League trophy

Trust Mutaz Essa Barshim to reach for the sky as the limit. The Qatari high jump world champion and twice Olympic medallist is working his way towards a fourth Diamond League trophy following his sedate second-placed finish at the Doha round of Wanda Diamond League on May 28th. In Rome...
Sportsthereminder.ca

Canada's Moh Ahmed third, Justyn Knight fifth in Diamond League 5,000

FLORENCE, Italy — Mohammed Ahmed and Justyn Knight are shaping up to be a powerful 1-2 punch for Canada in the 5,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics. Ahmed, from Hamilton, raced to bronze in the 5,000 at the Golden Gala Diamond League meet on Thursday, while Toronto's Knight shaved 18 seconds off his personal best time to finish fifth.
Worldsapeople.com

SA’s Akani Simbine WINS 100m at Diamond League Event in Italy

South African athlete Akani Simbine has won the 100 metre event at the Diamond League meeting in Florence, Italy. The smile on his face says it all!. SA’s 100 metre men’s champion (and reigning Commonwealth Games gold medallist) had a slow start but sprinted to victory – in 10.08sec – at the 2021 Pietro Mennea Golden Gala at Stadio Luigi Ridolfi in Florence.
Sportstucsonpost.com

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

South African sprint star Akani Simbine snatched victory in the men's 100m race at the World Athletics Diamond League meeting in Florence, Italy on Thursday night. Simbine secured his first Diamond League win of the season, dipping on the line to take the short sprint in 10.08 seconds. The African...
Sportswomensrunning.com

How Steeplechaser Courtney Frerichs Keeps Composure at the Olympic Trials

Courtney Frerichs is the fastest U.S. woman in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, setting the American record in the event (9:00.85) at the 2018 Monaco Diamond League meet. She’s still in search of that national title, however—she and Emma Coburn have been duking it out for years at the championship meets. In...
Sportsmelodyinter.com

Tokyo Olympics injury knocks off Karen Bardsley from Team GB

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has withdrawn from the Team GB squad for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics due to injury. The 36-year-old Manchester City player, one of two goalkeepers in Hege Riise’s 18-player group for the Games, was hurt while playing on loan at OL Reign last month. A two-time World...
Combat Sports101 WIXX

Boxing-McLaren to lead investigation into international boxing

(Reuters) – Richard McLaren, who has led investigations into Russian doping and corruption in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), has been put in charge of an investigation into international boxing, the Canadian law professor said on Monday. The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has brought in McLaren Global Sport Solutions to...
Sportsolympics.com

Javelin star Neeraj Chopra counting on tougher challenges after gold medal on international return

Competing at an international event after more than a year, Chopra's best throw was recorded at 83.18m. However, it was far from his personal best of 88.07m. "There was less time to prepare for this meet. We checked the start list and decided not to go all out. My coach told me to take this competition as training. I will put more effort in the next meets at Karlstad and Kuortane. The competitions will be tough there," Chopra said after the event.
Sportsathleticsweekly.com

My greatest race – Adam Gemili

Sprinter remembers a golden evening at London 2017 when he joined forces with CJ Ujah, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake to win the men’s 4x100m in what was a European record of 37.47. The year before London, we’d come fifth in the final at the Rio Olympics, but we really...
Worldbritishtriathlon.org

Yee added to triathlon team for Tokyo 2020

After his standout performances in 2021, Alex Yee has been selected to represent Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and becomes the final athlete to join the triathlon team. Yee, who has shown his promise over the last three years, enjoyed an impressive performance in Yokohama in the...