Fishing Gear: Simms Challenger Jacket and Bib
Description and Application: Simms’ Challenger Jacket and Bib run fast in any weather thanks to a new proprietary shell fabric that’s waterproof, windproof, breathable and extremely durable—at all speeds. The jacket features a 3-point adjustable storm hood, zippered chest pocket with interior sunglasses chamois, kill switch attachment and reflective logos for increased visibility off the water. The Bibs’ come standard with two chest handwarmer pockets, internal waist adjustment, kill-switch attachment at beltloop, drop-in plier picket and zippered cuffs for easy on and off. The jacket is...www.outdoorchannelplus.com