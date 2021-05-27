Alice Hoff, 96

LENOX, Mass. — Alice Tobler Hoff, 96, of Lenox, died Thursday, May 27, with family around her at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center. Alice will always be remembered as a caring, generous person with an infectious smile, and a natural ability to make everyone feel welcome. She was a caretaker for everyone around her, and was always willing to give advice. As the matriarch of the family, she is irreplaceable. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and her many friends.