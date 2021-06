One non-QB each NFL team can't afford to lose to injury in 2021: Travis Kelce, DeAndre Hopkins crack the list - CBSSports.com. This one'll have some people up in arms, in part because Barkley's a RB and in part because he's been on a downward trend, physically and statistically. Both Leonard Williams and James Bradberry are arguably more important to what they're doing, especially on an underrated defense. But 2021 is about helping Daniel Jones as much as possible, and few things would do that more than a healthy, recharged Barkley, who can contribute as both a power runner and pass-catching playmaker.