The Atlanta Hawks will look to finish off the series against the New York Knicks in Game 5 on Wednesday night, while the Knicks will do their best to force a Game 6. If that's going to happen, the Knicks need two things. They need to figure out how to slow down Trae Young, who has been stellar in the series. Young is averaging 27.5 points and 10 assists per game in the series, and he's gotten virtually whatever he wants on the offensive end.