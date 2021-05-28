4 things we learned about the Giants from Thursday’s OTA

The New York Giants held their first OTA witgh media access on Thursday. Here are a few takeaways:. Carter went on IR with a torn Achilles tendon in mid-October of last year. Thursday, roughly seven months later, he was on the field taking reps with him teammates. While professional athletes do have access to the best rehab and training facilities in the world, Achilles injuries generally take nine months to a year to heal from. I know — I’ve had two of them.