Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

4 things we learned about the Giants from Thursday’s OTA

By Ed Valentine
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants held their first OTA witgh media access on Thursday. Here are a few takeaways:. Carter went on IR with a torn Achilles tendon in mid-October of last year. Thursday, roughly seven months later, he was on the field taking reps with him teammates. While professional athletes do have access to the best rehab and training facilities in the world, Achilles injuries generally take nine months to a year to heal from. I know — I’ve had two of them.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Nate Solder
Person
Aaron Robinson
Person
Blake Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants#Ota#Ir#Supplemental Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Uncertainty surrounds remainder of Giants' offseason program

New York Giants rookie minicamp has officially come and gone, which means the team is now onto the next phase of the offseason workout program. The second phase of the offseason program is slated to begin on Monday and run through Friday, May 21. Per CBA rules, the Giants can conduct on-field non-contact drills with coaches, but will they?
NFLBleacher Report

Predicting Giants' Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season

The New York Giants made some key additions this offseason who are expected to contribute immediately. In free agency, they added wideout Kenny Golladay and tight end Kyle Rudolph. In the draft, general manager Dave Gettleman selected wideout Kadarius Toney and pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari. New York is also expected to...
NFLWPTV

Belle Glade native Kelvin Benjamin signs with New York Giants

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former Florida State star and Belle Glade native Kelvin Benjamin is attempting to make his NFL comeback. The New York Giants announced Sunday that they've signed the former first-round draft pick. Benjamin, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2018, attended the team's rookie minicamp...
NFLUSA Today

Giants have a roster stacked with Day 1 and Day 2 draft picks

The New York Giants have signed former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to a one-year, “prove-it” deal after his tryout session this weekend at the team’s rookie minicamp. They are hoping he can develop into a tight end. Benjamin is a former first-round pick, selected 28th overall by Panthers’...
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: 3 likely cut candidates on defense

With the signing of Kelvin Benjamin and Corey Clement, the New York Giants will need to cut two current players on the roster to create room in the 90. As rookie camp concluded over the weekend, the Giants will now look forward to OTAs as their next opportunity to bring the team together.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants co-owner: Saquon Barkley might not be ready for Week 1

On Wednesday, the NFL released the regular-season schedule, which has the New York Giants opening the 2021 campaign against the Denver Broncos. But last week, Giants co-owner Jon Tisch talked to TMZ and indicated running back Saquon Barkley, who’s recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, might not be ready for Week 1.
NFLchatsports.com

Kelvin Benjamin listed as wide receiver on Giants’ roster

In somewhat of a surprise move, the New York Giants signed free agent wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin on Sunday after he took part in their rookie minicamp over the weekend. What’s really interesting is that Benjamin tried out as a tight end and not as a wide receiver, the position which he played previously with the Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. But on the Giants’ roster he’s listed as a wide receiver.
NFLgiants.com

Cover 3: What we learned at Giants Rookie Minicamp

The Giants.com crew recaps all you need to know from the 2021 rookie minicamp:. John Schmeelk: This wasn't a typical rookie minicamp, with barely more than 20 players in attendance, including some undrafted free agents and a few tryouts. There were no team sessions or full-speed 1-on-1 drills. In other words, there wasn't much to see. Even with the limited work, first-round pick Kadarius Toney barely participated in the team drills or many routes after having issues finding the right shoes on the first day.
NFLYardbarker

New York Giants Training Camp Profile: OLB Ryan Anderson

The Giants made a solid effort to build up their outside linebacker corps in both free agency and the draft. So where does outside linebacker Ryan Anderson, a five-year veteran and former second-round draft pick by the Washington Football Team, fit into the equation?. Anderson played his college ball for...
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Giants sign WR/TE Kelvin Benjamin, RB Corey Clement

The New York Giants announced the signings Sunday of former first-round wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and former Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement. Both veteran free agents tried out for the team at this weekend’s rookie minicamp, with Benjamin working out primarily as a tight end. Both received one-year deals.
NFLdailymagazine.news

Giants had about 70 players at OTAs

The Giants were among the teams that released a statement through the NFL Players Association saying that they would not participate in voluntary offseason work, but this week most players were in attendance. About 70 players took part in Friday's Organized Team Activity, according to the New York Post. Among...
NFLgiants.com

Takeaways from second week of Giants OTAs

The Giants wrapped up another week of organized team activities (OTAs) on Friday as Spring practices are underway at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Coach Joe Judge and his players also addressed the media to discuss the progress of the team. Here is everything you need to know:. Rookie class...
GamblingBig Blue View

Las Vegas oddsmakers favor New York Giants in only 5 of 17 games

If oddsmakers from Westgate Superbook are correct, the 2021 season could be a long one for the New York Giants. In just-released long-range week-by-week odds, SuperBook has the Giants favored in just five of 17 games. Week 1 — Giants (+1) vs. Denver Broncos. Week 2 — Giants (+3) at...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys 2021 schedule: Way-too-early win/loss game predictions

Last week the NFL officially released the 2021 schedules and as such we now know exactly when, where, and who the Dallas Cowboys will play each week. There’s still a lot of unknown as to what kind of team Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff can put together, but the way the schedule plays out the Cowboys have a good shot at becoming a serious playoff contender.