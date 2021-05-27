Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants’ Joe Judge gives Daniel Jones high praise at OTAs

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get this out of the way first. With Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in his usual state of discontent and Deshaun Watson vowing never to play another down in Houston (if the Texans even want him anymore), Giants coach Joe Judge was asked the obligatory quarterback question in advance of Thursday’s OTA session at the team’s training facility.

wmleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Ota#American Football#Texans#Ota#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants’ Darius Slayton: Daniel Jones suddenly ‘jacked’ after offseason

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (Image via The Record) Ahead of a year with high expectations, and much pressure, NY Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has bulked up in the weight room this offseason. It sounds like NY Giants quarterback Daniel Jones understands what’s at stake for Danny Dimes in...
NFLPosted by
Blogging Big Blue

Blake Martinez on Daniel Jones: He’s a “No. 1 leader”

Giants need Daniel Jones to be a top-tier quarterback. With New York Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones heading into a crucial year he’s had the support of the team’s front office and coaching staff. Now one of his teammate in linebacker Blake Martinez hs praising him as a leader. “He’s a...
NFLBig Blue View

Daniel Jones and the Measurements of Success

Hey everyone! I've been thinking a lot lately about Daniel Jones (as I'm sure many of us Giants fanatics have been doing). We've heard the platitudes about this being a "make or break season" for DJ for several months now, and I think most of us agree this is an accurate assessment of the situation. The front office shelled out resources this offseason to support him as much as possible, the team needs to make a decision about his 5th year option after the upcoming season ends, QBs tend to reveal themselves as studs or duds by their 3rd season, et cetera et cetera. As a result, I've thought a lot about what a successful season for DJ looks like. Is it measured by individual stats? By team accomplishments? By a visual interpretation of his progress? By complex analytics? Or by his positional ranking at the end of the season?
NFLPosted by
Forbes

Daniel Jones Settling Into Leadership Role For New York Giants

Earlier this spring, third-year quarterback Daniel Jones spent part of his 24th birthday leading the New York Giants offense through a nearly two-hour practice. The Giants expect Jones to take a significant leap forward in his development, both on and off the field. And so far, his off-field growth has pleased Judge, who has been one of Jones’ most prominent supporters.
NFLPosted by
Blogging Big Blue

Daniel Jones picked to break fumble record

Daniel Jones needs to break the good records, not the bad ones. One of many problems that New York Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones needs to fix heading into the upcoming season is his knack for fumbling the football. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote an article where he picked NFL players to...
NFLBig Blue View

Daniel Jones, Barkley, Toney and My 2021 Outlook

It's year 3 on "Danny Dimes, " and given the skill players and supporting staff that has been assembled around him, I'm pretty sure that when all is said and done that while Jones may not justify being the #6 pick, (They probably could have gotten quite a haul in a trade down for that pick,) I still think they may have gotten " Eli Lite." Eli Lite? Yeah sign me up for that right now!
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: Does Daniel Jones offer sneaky upside as a QB2?

We’re in the thick of the NFL offseason and it’s officially time to start fantasy football prep. I’ll be answering the biggest questions heading into the 2021 season. Click here to read the series of questions answered so far. Last season, the New York Giants scored 24-plus points in just...
NFLPosted by
Blogging Big Blue

Daniel Jones picked to have Josh Allen season

The Giants are good enough to win 11 games in 2021, but could also end up with only seven wins if they don’t live up to expectations. There success will ride on quarterback Daniel Jones. Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report has ranked the young NFL quarterbacks that he believes could...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants 2021 roster profile: Will QB Daniel Jones make the leap?

As we meander our way through player-by-player profiles of every member of the New York Giants 90-man roster, we have arrived at the most important one. Jones will almost certainly have more to do with the success or failure of the 2021 Giants than any other player on the roster. Not to mention his performance could have much to do with the direction of the franchise in years to come. Jobs, including his own, could well be on the line for the long-struggling Giants in 2021.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

How precarious are Giants, Jets, Eagles backup QB situations? Major bad news if Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson, Jalen Hurts go down?

The Giants, Jets, and Eagles all have fascinating quarterback situations entering 2021. Can the Giants’ Daniel Jones take the next step in Year 3? What should we expect from Jets rookie Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick, as he starts from the get-go? And will Jalen Hurts make the Eagles look smart or stupid for choosing him over Carson Wentz?
NFLallfans.co

It’s Now or Never for Daniel Jones

The chatter of “now or never” for Daniel Jones began last season and picked up pace during the offseason. The Giants have one of the better defenses in football. Last season they ranked 9th for fewest points conceded, and 5th fewest touchdowns allowed. Also giving up the 12th fewest yards. In comparison, the offense ranked 31st in yards, points scored, and passing touchdowns, and also bottom 3 in the league for offense efficiency. You don’t have to be a genius to work out what the problem was.
NFLUSA Today

MJD: Giants can challenge for NFC East title if Daniel Jones steps up

The New York Giants fell just short of winning the NFC East a season ago, but that’s not saying much considering the Washington Football Team walked away with the title at just 7-9. But things have changed drastically this offseason, and the Giants’ roster is much stronger than it was...
NFLNewsday

Joe Judge: Giants a long way from worrying about expectations

Expectations for the Giants in 2021 are . . . mixed. Depending on whom you ask, and maybe even when you ask, the Giants either are a team on the cusp of making a playoff push — with the potential to make some postseason noise — or just a different version of the floundering franchise they have spent the past few years personifying, doomed for another fall and winter of heartbreak.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

WR Rumors: Jones, Toney, Giants, OBJ

Julio Jones trade rumors first surfaced because the Falcons identified his contract as a way to create much-needed cap space, but later reports indicated the decorated receiver requested a trade out of Atlanta in March. Traded to the Titans for a package headlined by a second-round pick, Jones described his Falcons divorce as mutual.