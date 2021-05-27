HIRING: Departments Editor

Chaffee County Department of Human Services is hiring a Lead worker for the Child Welfare Department. They will give supervision, direction, decision-making, and consultation to other employees within their unit in the absence or at the direction of their supervisor. This includes prioritization of responses, assigning cases, monitoring decisions of new caseworkers to ensure good practice and procedures are being met. They will provide consultation of other employees within the team and unit when needed. Assist with training of new employees which will include helping with Transfer of Learning (TOL) activities and new-hire orientation checklist. Provide instruction and coaching to new employees on conducting assessments, developing care plans, prior authorizations, and other documents; accessing and utilizing program regulations; following state and County procedures for obtaining and funding services for clients, monitoring service delivery, utilizing the state automated system for long term care, and documenting contacts and case activity. Encourages and facilitates cooperation, pride, trust and group identity, fosters commitment and team spirit, and works with others to achieve goals. Position provides intake and/or ongoing casework services for a variety of program areas such as child abuse and neglect cases, youth in conflict cases and institutional abuse and neglect. Position requires a Master's degree (preferred) with 2 years' experience in Child Welfare or a Bachelor's degree with 4 years' experience in Child Welfare. Pay range is $60,000 to $70,000 annually DOQ. Full County benefits include health insurance, retirement plan, disability insurance, paid leaves and holidays. Please send an application along with cover letter, resume and 3 letters of reference to monica.haskell@state.co.us. You may also go to chaffeecounty.org for an application and full job description. EOE.