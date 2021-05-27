Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

HIRING: Departments Editor

comstocksmag.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComstock’s magazine seeks a departments editor for its monthly print publication. Comstock’s magazine is the premier business publication for California’s Capital Region, which includes Sacramento and the nine surrounding counties. This position will report to the editor and be part of an editorial team. The right candidate is an organized...

comstocksmag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copy Editor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Jobs
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Hiring

We provide comprehensive construction cleaning services to meet Dallas/Fort Worth General Contractors' needs. Our Construction cleaning service provides construction contractors with complete commercial construction cleaning services for new corporate buildings, shopping centers, high rises, schools and much, much more. Beezz Construction Cleaning Services utilizes the latest construction cleaning equipment, commercial cleaning techniques and construction cleaning supplies to meet and exceed the highest standards of cleanliness and building appearance.
Jobsbavc.org

Video Editor

KMPH/KFRE has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Video Editor!. KMPH/KFRE has an excellent opportunity for an experienced, detail oriented and creative Video Editor!. Editing video for daily news coverage, special projects, and sweep period pieces. Taking in news feeds from news bureaus and various news organizations. Collaborating with anchors,...
JobsFast Company

‘Fast Company’ is hiring an associate editor

Fast Company is looking for an associate editor who will be primarily responsible for contributing as a writer and an editor to the print magazine and the Recommender vertical online. The ideal candidate will be someone who brims with ideas and story pitches, enjoys magazine-making, and has an interest in the topics Fast Company covers: a thoughtful mix of big companies and intriguing startups; the intersection of business and culture; and emerging leaders in the worlds of technology, entertainment, social good, and beyond. There are also ample opportunities to contribute to FastCompany.com and be part of company-wide projects, including video and podcast content and live events. This position will be represented by the Fast Company and Inc. union the Writers Guild of America (WGA).
Carsbeachcomber.news

Letters to the Editor

Excellent article [5/21/21]. Thanks for putting everything into perspective. While our city official’s mission should be the protection of and commitment to a safe environment for its citizens, their main concern is revenue and pandering to corporate profits. They’re afraid to go against the dominant paradigm and will even throw their kids under the bus, risk their lives, rather than taking a stand for public health.
Orofino, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Labor department sets hiring event June 15 in Orofino

OROFINO — Tuesday, June 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., will feature a “Driver-Thru or Drop-In” hiring event. The Orofino Office of the Idaho Department of Labor (IDOL) will host a variety of employers with job opportunities. Featured employers will include SJX Boats, Orofino Joint School District 171, State Hospital North, The Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, A Compassionate Care and Care Connection.
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Chaffee County Department of Human Services is hiring a Lead

Chaffee County Department of Human Services is hiring a Lead worker for the Child Welfare Department. They will give supervision, direction, decision-making, and consultation to other employees within their unit in the absence or at the direction of their supervisor. This includes prioritization of responses, assigning cases, monitoring decisions of new caseworkers to ensure good practice and procedures are being met. They will provide consultation of other employees within the team and unit when needed. Assist with training of new employees which will include helping with Transfer of Learning (TOL) activities and new-hire orientation checklist. Provide instruction and coaching to new employees on conducting assessments, developing care plans, prior authorizations, and other documents; accessing and utilizing program regulations; following state and County procedures for obtaining and funding services for clients, monitoring service delivery, utilizing the state automated system for long term care, and documenting contacts and case activity. Encourages and facilitates cooperation, pride, trust and group identity, fosters commitment and team spirit, and works with others to achieve goals. Position provides intake and/or ongoing casework services for a variety of program areas such as child abuse and neglect cases, youth in conflict cases and institutional abuse and neglect. Position requires a Master's degree (preferred) with 2 years' experience in Child Welfare or a Bachelor's degree with 4 years' experience in Child Welfare. Pay range is $60,000 to $70,000 annually DOQ. Full County benefits include health insurance, retirement plan, disability insurance, paid leaves and holidays. Please send an application along with cover letter, resume and 3 letters of reference to monica.haskell@state.co.us. You may also go to chaffeecounty.org for an application and full job description. EOE.
Jobsfashionista.com

iloveplum Is Seeking A Part-Time Social Media / Blog Summer Intern (Remote)

We are looking for a part-time Social Media/Blog Summer Intern to join our growing marketing team. This role will assist in the day-to-day planning and posting on iloveplum’s social media channels specifically our blog, NoFrillJustChill.com with the key purposes of driving brand awareness, customer acquisition, and nurturing community engagement. We...
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Hiring of a new superintendent must be delayed

The Summit Daily News published an outstanding column on the front page of the June 9 edition summarizing the glaring lack of transparency in decisions by our Summit School District Board of Education. I thank the paper for taking a public stand that this board has decided they are not accountable to parents, taxpayers and, most of all, students. The 2019 Colorado Measures of Academic Success show that for Summit schools, only 33.7% of third graders met performance expectations for English language proficiency. For eighth graders, only 31.6% of our students met performance expectations for math proficiency. A more blunt conclusion is we are failing two-thirds of our students. These numbers are likely to be even worse after shutting down schools in 2020.
Businesstalkingbiznews.com

Industry Dive hires Dubnow as associate editor

Shoshana Dubnow has joined BioPharma Dive at Industry Dive as an associate editor. Recently, she was a reporter, database manager at Kaiser Health News. She has also worked at the Associated Press and was a Kaplan fellow at ABC News. She has worked as a digital producer, desk assistant and...
Real EstateInside Self-Storage

Self-Storage Firm Investment Real Estate Hires Director of Digital Marketing

The Investment Real Estate Group (IRE) of Companies, which specializes in self-storage brokerage, construction and management, hired Kate Scheib as director of digital marketing. She’ll oversee all marketing efforts and strategic planning for the company and its divisions, according to a press release. Scheib has more than 10 years of...
Educationjewishpgh.org

JOB POSTING: Programs and Seminars Communications Associate @ CWB

Classrooms Without Borders (CWB) seeks a detail oriented, motivated, dynamic, creative, and passionate individual for the role of Programs and Seminars Communications Associate. This is a part-time position with the opportunity to become full-time. The Programs and Seminars Communications Associate will be responsible for administrative tasks, marketing, and communication, that are associated with CWB virtual programming, in-school educational programming, and study travel seminars. This position reports to the Educational Programs and Outreach Manager and the Assistant Director and may work in conjunction with Operations Manager on matters of marketing and administration.
Jobsrutlandvermont.com

Customer Service Coordinator

NeighborWorks of Western Vermont is looking to hire a full-time Customer Service Coordinator to play a pivotal role in helping to support excellent customer service. The Customer Service Coordinator is a front-line staff member responsible for ensuring a smooth customer experience from greeting customers and handling all inquiries to completing initial program paperwork, determining customer needs, offering appropriate programs to help, and managing accurate customer information. They will work closely with other Customer Service Coordinators, and will interact with all departments. The ideal candidate will be someone who is friendly, organized, and committed to NeighborWorks of Western Vermont nonprofit mission of successful and sustainable homeownership.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Misguided bill would hammer local print media

Media publishers warn that Senate Bill 582 would pile unnecessary costs on community newspapers and magazines.Newspapers and magazines go to every corner of this state. Notwithstanding increased digital access, paper publications are delivered to tens of thousands of homes that lack broadband internet and homes where readers simply are more comfortable with the familiar format of paper or want to save magazines on travel, food, world events or hobbies. Oregon's newspapers and magazines care deeply about environmental responsibility. Newsprint and magazine stock paper come from certified forests, are fully compostable and biodegrade in a manner of months. Newsprint...
Jobsproz.com

Information Technology - Cookies Banner - High Frequency Small Batches

Languages: English to Norwegian (Nynorsk) This is Lavinia, Project Manager at Translated [HIDDEN]. On behal of one of our top clients, we are looking for a translator from English into Norwegian Nynorsk. The clients is in the information technology business, but the contents are not too technicals, as they are...
Businesshuntscanlon.com

IESF LAUNCHES ADVISORY BOARD TO SUPPORT BUSINESS STRATEGY AND DECISION-MAKING

The International Executive Search Federation – IESF – introduces an Advisory Board. Aim is that this body will not only enhance the international network reputation and credibility but will also provide the President and current members of the Leadership Council with valuable knowledge, information, lessons learned, insights and ideas. The main goal of the Advisory Board is being a sparring partner for the president and the leadership counsel of IESF.
InternetThe Journal

Google Launches SEL Lessons, Educator Resources

As part of an expansion of its Be Internet Awesome digital citizenship program, Google today announced several new resources for educators, students and parents, including new curriculum and social-emotional learning lessons focused on online harassment and bullying. Be Internet Awesome is a program aimed at helping kids navigate the internet...
Technologystudyinternational.com

Tech-focused, career-advancing and flexible online postgraduate programmes

Learning shouldn’t and doesn’t stop the moment you’ve achieved your undergraduate degree. To stay relevant, professionals need to seek out opportunities for development in between the demands of their existing careers. By doing so, they overcome any personal skill gaps. They become well-versed and up-to-date with industry trends. They broaden their horizons, fast-track to leadership positions and command better salaries.