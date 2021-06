BOONE — Watauga High School senior cheerleader Gracie Holman will be heading to Banner Elk for college, after committing to cheer competitively at Lees-McRae College. Holman made the signing official on Friday, May 14, during a celebratory event in the high school's media center. She said LMC had everything she wanted in a college choice, with its reputation for a good education, location and the cheer program.