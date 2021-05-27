Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

2021 Memorial Day No Refusal Initiative

Posted by 
Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
 22 days ago

The Austin Police Department will conduct a DWI Enforcement Initiative that will coincide with the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. This initiative will be in effect each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Thursday, May 27 thru Monday, May 31, 2021.

This initiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws, keep the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions, and to apply for blood search warrants on suspects who refuse to provide a breath or blood specimen as required by law. This initiative will also focus on the highways and high speed roadways.

The Austin Police Department, and the City of Austin Transportation Department are continuously focused on preventing lives from being lost on the streets, highways and waterways of Austin. The Department is dedicated to making the roadways and waterways of Austin safe for residents and visitors through education and enforcement.

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

23
Followers
383
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Dwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
HomelessPosted by
Austin, Texas

Statement on City Hall Enforcement Action

Austin Police and other City departments are working together to clear an area outside City Hall that has been designated for construction. Austin Police and other City departments are working together to clear an area outside City Hall, on the corner of Guadalupe and Cesar Chavez, which has been designated for construction. Members of the Homeless Outreach Street Team (HOST) and APD’s District Representatives have met with people around City Hall to inform them about the upcoming construction. This morning APD officers have been talking to people staying in tents in this area and have informed them that they are required to move. Downtown Austin Community Court is providing access to violet bins for people to keep their personal belongings safe. Those who refuse to comply with the direction may be given a citation for violating the camping ordinance, or be placed under arrest if they fail to comply.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin, Texas

Homicide in the 400 block of E. 6th Street

Deceased: Douglas John Kantor, White male, 11/30/1995. Jeremiah Roshawn Leland James Tabb, Black male, 17 years of age. The Austin Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old juvenile and Jeremiah Roshawn Leland James Tabb in the murder of Douglas John Kantor. On Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1:24 a.m., Austin police...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Austin, Texas

Homicide in the 9000 block of N. Lamar Blvd.

Location: 9036 N. Lamar Blvd. Deceased: Hugo Geovany Martinez Morales, Hispanic male, born March 24, 1986. The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the victim in the June 16 homicide as Hugo Geovany Martinez Morales. Austin 911 received a call of a man down in the parking lot of the apartment complex located at 9036 N. Lamar Blvd. APD officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Hugo Geovany Martinez Morales was pronounced deceased at 7:07 a.m.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin, Texas

City of Austin helps launch U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap to 2025, driving national strategy to achieve circular economy goals

The U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap outlines specific actions and responsibilities to realize a circular economy for plastics in America. Austin, Texas –Today, Austin Resource Recovery and the City of Austin helped launch the U.S. Plastics Pact's Roadmap to 2025, an aggressive national strategy outlining how the U.S. Pact and City of Austin, along with nearly 100 government entities, companies, NGO’s, research institutions and other stakeholders, known as Activators, will achieve each of the Pact’s four 2025 targets through specific actions, responsibilities and interim timeframes to realize a circular economy for plastics in the United States by 2025.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin, Texas

Austin is Growing, And So Is Its Park System

As Austin grows, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) continues to expand the park system equitably to maintain a high level of park service across the city. Since November 2018, PARD’s Park Planning team has grown the park system by approximately 200 acres over 51 new or expanded parks — that’s about 20 new or expanded parks a year for Austinites.  
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin, Texas

RFA #001 Ending the HIV Epidemic 2021

SOLICITATION NAME: Request for Applications for Ending the HIV Epidemic. The City of Austin (City) Public Health Department seeks applications to this Request for Applications (RFA) from qualified healthcare agencies, community-based organizations, non-profit organizations, leadership groups, and interest organizations (Applicants) to provide services supporting and streamlining care delivery along the HIV continuum. These services aim to reduce HIV incidence among vulnerable populations, and to support linkage to care, care retention, and viral suppression among people living with HIV.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin, Texas

Sanitary Sewer Overflow Reported in Walnut Creek

AUSTIN, TX – Austin Water crews are reporting a domestic wastewater overflow from a 24-inch wastewater main located in Walnut Creek in the Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park. The overflow was stopped on Sunday evening and repairs are underway. Overflowed wastewater was contained in the area around the broken pipe and re-entered the wastewater collection system through the other end of the broken pipe.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin, Texas

Austin Public Health Announces Office of Violence Prevention Program Manager

Austin, Texas -- The City of Austin’s Michelle Myles will serve as the City’s new Office of Violence Prevention Program Manager, effective immediately. Under the direction of Interim Austin Public Health (APH) Director Adrienne Sturrup, the Office of Violence Prevention Program Manager will be responsible for shaping policy and coordination of violence reduction and community safety strategies throughout the city.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Austin, Texas

144th Reimagined APD Cadet Class Now Underway

(Pictured left to right) Officer Dean Tran, Dr. Anne Kringen, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk, Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano, Commander Catherine Johnson and Interim Chief of Police Joseph Chacon alongside new cadets. One hundred recruits started their journey toward becoming police officers Monday as the Austin Police Department kicked...
PoliticsPosted by
Austin, Texas

Montopolis Recreation and Community Center Wins AIA Austin Design Award

The Montopolis Recreation and Community Center recently won a Design Award for its "affordable sustainability" features from the American Institute of Architects, Austin Chapter (AIA Austin). The award commends the project for its significant energy reduction within a modest budget. The building finished construction last summer, marking a significant milestone for the Southeast Austin community. The new facility replaces the former recreation and community center, which served the community for more than four decades but could no longer meet the needs of a growing community.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin, Texas

Austin wins funding for safety lighting and signal improvements

More than $5.5M of Austin-area safety-related projects were awarded by TxDOT's 2020 Highway Safety Improvement Program. Using Federal Highway Administration crash reduction factors and a three-year crash analysis, the projects planned for safety improvements can reduce up to 25 injuries per year, according to the Austin Transportation Department. Safety lighting...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Austin, Texas

John Gaines

We know very little about Police Officer John Gaines, who was shot and killed on Wednesday, Nov 19th, 1913. He had been waiting for backup during the arrest of a drunk deputy constable, George Booth, at Sixth and Trinity streets. At the time, white suspects could only be arrested by...
HomelessPosted by
Austin, Texas

City Council Waives $4.3M to Support Expansion of Affordable Housing for People Experiencing Homelessness

Community First! Village Expands Micro-Home Development with Fee Waivers and Infrastructure Support. Austin City Council voted today to waive approximately $4.3 million in development fees and infrastructure support for two additional phases of Community First! Village, developed by the non-profit organization Mobile Loaves & Fishes. Community First! Village is a...
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin, Texas

Dr. Everett Givens

Dr. Everett H. Givens was one of Austin’s first Black dentists and a World War I veteran. His work as a civic leader who pushed for equal rights and opportunities for African Americans here in Austin made him well known within the city. His fight for equity began in 1946...