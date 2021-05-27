2021 Memorial Day No Refusal Initiative

The Austin Police Department will conduct a DWI Enforcement Initiative that will coincide with the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. This initiative will be in effect each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Thursday, May 27 thru Monday, May 31, 2021.

This initiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws, keep the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions, and to apply for blood search warrants on suspects who refuse to provide a breath or blood specimen as required by law. This initiative will also focus on the highways and high speed roadways.

The Austin Police Department, and the City of Austin Transportation Department are continuously focused on preventing lives from being lost on the streets, highways and waterways of Austin. The Department is dedicated to making the roadways and waterways of Austin safe for residents and visitors through education and enforcement.