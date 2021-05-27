Cancel
Memorial Day Weekend Personal Watercraft Ban on Lake Austin

The Austin Police Department Parks and Lake Patrol Unit will prohibit the use and operation of personal watercraft, wet bikes, motorized surfboards and similar devices (designed to be operated by a person sitting, standing, or kneeling on the vessel), on Lake Austin beginning at sunset on Friday, May 28, 2021 and ending on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at sunrise. Non-motorized devices such as kayaks, canoes and paddleboards can still be used along with water craft designed for the conventional manner of sitting or standing in the vessel.

The annual ban of personal watercraft is necessary to ensure the safety of the large number of people that make use of the lake and parks over the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. This ban only applies to Lake Austin.

Police will be patrolling Lake Austin this weekend and urge people using waterways to follow the Texas Water Safety Act and City of Austin boating laws and ordinances. Police urge all boaters to practice safe boating and to call 9-1-1 for all reckless operation of boats or emergencies.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department and the Austin Police Department want the public to enjoy the parks and lakes but urge people to make this a safe holiday.

City Ordinance: 8-5-81 WATERCRAFT AND OTHER MOTORIZED CRAFT ON LAKE AUSTIN.

(A) A person may not use or possess a jet ski, wet bike, motorized surfboard, or similar device on Lake Austin:

(1) from sunset on the Friday before Memorial Day until sunrise on the Tuesday after Memorial Day;

(2) from sunset on the Friday before Labor Day until sunrise on the Tuesday after Labor Day; or

(3) from sunset on July 3 until sunrise on July 5.

(B) A person operating a motorboat on Lake Austin shall stay on the right side of the lake, except when assisting a downed water skier.

(C) A person may not operate a watercraft on Lake Austin at a speed that is greater than reasonable and prudent under the existing circumstances.

Source: 1992 Code Section 14-2-1; Ord. 031009-11; Ord. 031211-11.

