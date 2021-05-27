Cancel
Violent Crimes

Homicide in the 9600 block of U.S. Highway 290

Posted by 
 22 days ago

Case: 21-1430419

Date: Sunday, May 23, 2021

Time: 5:35 a.m.

Location: 9600 Blk. U.S. HWY 290

Deceased: Alejandro Martinez, Hispanic male, born 05/02/1999

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the victim in Sunday’s homicide on U.S. Highway 290 as Alejandro Martinez. On May 23, 2021 at approximately 5:35 a.m., Austin Police, Fire and EMS responded to a shots fired call at 9705 Reservoir Court and the frontage road of US HWY 290. Upon arrival, EMS personnel found a male victim who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound in a vehicle. EMS transported the victim to Dell Seton Medical Center where he remained in critical condition until he was pronounced deceased on May 26, 2021 at 3:48 p.m.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians investigated and processed the scene. Several witnesses were located and interviewed. According to one witness, an altercation had taken place inside of the Bare Cabaret Club. One of the suspects involved in the altercation was asked to leave the club. Homicide detectives believe that this suspect left the club and met up with several other individuals in a black four door sedan.

The suspect and two unidentified males conducted surveillance on the club, until the other individual(s) was seen leaving. The suspects then fired multiple gunshots from their vehicle at the fleeing intended victim.

Detectives believe Alejandro Martinez was an innocent bystander leaving the club at the time the drive-by shooting occurred. The intended target of this shooting fled the scene and drove the wrong way on the frontage road. It is unknown if the intended target of this shooting sustained any injuries or if his vehicle had any damage.

Suspects were described as black males. The suspect’s vehicle is a black four door sedan (possibly a Honda).

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 33rd Homicide of 2021.

