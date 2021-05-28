Cancel
Nantucket, MA

Nantucket Shipwreck & Lifesaving Museum Opens Today, May 28

nantucket.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 18 months the Nantucket Shipwreck & Lifesaving Museum will once again open its doors to visitors starting at 10am today, Friday, May 28, 2021. This year’s special exhibition is “Duty and Diligence: Station Life in the U.S. Life-Saving Service.” Visitors will step back in time for an immersive experience recreating a Lifesaving Station’s environment from the turn of the 20th century. Who were the men who joined the Service, and how were they trained to endure the fury of storms, hours of strenuous rowing, and putting their lives at risk saving strangers? The exhibit tries to answer the question by showcasing artifacts used in drills and rescues by the island’s surfmen. We preserve and present them in honor of the self-sacrifice shown by ordinary men doing extraordinary things. The exhibition is dedicated to the memory of Robert Taylor and sponsored by Novation Media.

blog.nantucket.net
