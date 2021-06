Japanese streetwear staple labels NEIGHBORHOOD and WIND AND SEA are bringing their own spin to classic pieces with their latest collaboration. This collection sees minimalistic design details on apparel essentials like hoodies and long- and short-sleeved t-shirts featuring both brand’s logos mirroring one another on the front of the shirts. The co-branding, which sees the brand names NEIGHBORHOOD and WIND AND SEA overlap each other, are featured on other accessories including folding chairs, carpets, storage boxes, cardboard boxes, indoor slippers, incense holders, cushions, lighters, and yo-yos. Present essentials including masks all feature the collaborative joint-branding as well. The crisp, clean designs are kept simple so it does not take away from the distinct branding of the capsule.