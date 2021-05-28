Jungle Cruise: New Adventures Await!—Plus More in News Briefs

The Jungle Cruise returns to the Disney theme parks this July. California will welcome out-of-state travelers starting in mid-June. Universal bets on the Tokyo Olympics. As the COVID-19 pandemic becomes…well, let’s say at least more reasonable in the United States, restrictions on a state-by-state level continue to be removed. One of the most cautious states – at least on the level of hygiene theater – has been California. Governor Gavin Newsom recently confirmed that because the state continues to see dropping COVID cases and hospitalizations, out-of-state travelers will be permitted starting on June 15. And a few days ago, the Disney Parks Blog confirmed Disneyland will follow suit and welcome out-of-state travelers starting on that day. That update also clarified the theme-park reservation system Disneyland has introduced has extended to 120 days out, in case anyone out there is ready to start planning their Halloween vacations. (Or, at least, early fall.)