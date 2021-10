LUSK – The Niobrara County School District Board met for its first regular meeting of October on Monday. The board was updated on several areas of the school district during the meeting. Students from the school district’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) club talked about their most recent trip. Larkin Williams, who is the local vice president and the state vice president for FBLA, said the club went to an event in Casper which had a variety of workshops for the students. As a state officer, Williams was involved with setting up the event and running the workshops, such as one which mimicked the TV show “Shark Tank.”

