Mental Health

InFocus 109 - Mental Health Awareness

wsiu.org
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin our award-winning team of reporters as we explore the major issues effecting the region and beyond, and meet the people and organizations hoping to make an impact. The series is produced in partnership with Julie Staley of the Staley Family Foundation and sponsored locally.

watch.wsiu.org
#Infocus
Mental Health
Health
Mental Healthbaystatebanner.com

DeeDee’s Cry Celebrates BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month

Join DeeDee’s Cry Suicide Prevention & Family Support as we celebrate the strides that we are making in mental health awareness, mental health education, and mental wellness. Embrace your mental health, prioritize your mental health, celebrate your mental health. See you on Saturday on July 3, 2021.
KidsPosted by
The Hill

Focusing on children's mental health

When Paul Gionfriddo was elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives more than four decades ago, he was assigned what was then an undesired area of focus: mental health policy. “Nobody else wanted to do it,” the outgoing president and CEO of the national nonprofit Mental Health America (MHA) told...
Rockford, ILWIFR

Area organizations host mental health awareness event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Community comes together to bring awareness to those struggling with their mental health and raise funds to help provide them care. Kegel Harley-Davidson teamed up with Annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Rides along with a number of other partners to host the Second Annual Forget the Fallen Event where bikers took to the streets with their message. All proceeds went to Mission 22. Organizers say while this event is designed to bring awareness to mental health as a whole, it’s also especially focused on first responders.
Mental Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

High schooler writes mental health awareness novel

Joshua Cutting knew he wasn’t the only one struggling with mental health because of the pandemic and the high school senior wanted to help. "In the beginning of the pandemic, we really had to isolate ourselves from everyone and that created a bit of a void in my life,” says Cutting.
Mental Healththekatynews.com

Tips To Maintain Good Mental Health.

Mental health has become a major global concern in recent years. Fortunately, there are a number of things you can do to keep mental health issues at bay: Stay positive. When it comes to mental health, it is crucial to maintain a positive mindset. This often means finding a balance between positive and negative emotions. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you won’t experience negative emotions including sadness and anger. All these feelings and emotions are […]
Mental Healthwitf.org

Mental Health after a Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic we experienced feelings of prolonged worry, stress and isolation. We take a closer look at the impact of the pandemic on our mental health.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Importance of Mental Health Education

Emotional wellness challenges are frequently unavoidable, affecting numerous formative results. Poor psychological well-being can have a few unfavorable impacts on kids and youth. Not exclusively would it be able to affect scholarly execution and achievement, however, it might likewise meddle with social connections and actual wellbeing. Youngsters who experience the ill effects of psychological instabilities are at more danger for grown-up beginning actual medical issues like coronary illness, diabetes, and malignant growth as per Charles Michael Vaughn Lesin Vodka. They are additionally bound to be associated with the criminal equity framework. There is no well-being without emotional well-being. That is, if our childhood is not intellectually well, they won’t be actually well, and their capacity to decidedly affect our general public will be weakened.
Temple, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Mental Health First Aid prepares Central Texans to help others experiencing mental health or substance use challenges

TEMPLE, Texas — Experts say while the pandemic has increased depression and anxiety, a lot of people are reluctant to seek assistance or don’t even know where to find it. Just as CPR can help those of us without clinical training assist someone having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid is here to prepare trainees to help someone experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge.
Mental HealthTrendHunter.com

Accessible Mental Health Platforms

Sesh is a mental health platform that "harnesses the power of group support and communities to provide an affordable, accessible mental health care option to millions of Americans." The platform offers 60-minute online group support sessions led by an experienced facilitator covering various topics including Coping with Depression, Managing Stress, Addressing Anxiety, and more.
Mental Health895thelake.ca

Province Adds To Youth Mental Health Funding

Ontario is expanding mental health and addictions services for children and youth in Northwestern Ontario. Michael Tibollo is the Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and says $1 million in additional annual funding is being invested to reduce waitlists and address extensive wait times for services across the region.
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Behavioral Health vs. Mental Health: How Are They Different?

If you’ve done research on mental health, you may have seen references to behavioral health and wondered what it is and how the two are different. Although behavioral and mental health are related, it’s important to understand what makes each one unique and how they influence each other, especially if you are considering a career in this field.
Mental Healthumn.edu

Addressing men’s mental health

June is Men’s Health Month and the five major mental health problems, according to Mental Health America, are depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, psychosis and schizophrenia, and eating disorders. John Schipke from the Community-University Health Care Center (CUHCC) talks about why there is a stigma about men seeking help for their...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Getting Professional Help for Mental Health

Your mental health and well-being is not something to scoff at. It has a huge effect on your actions, feelings, and overall mood. Poor mental health can lead people down sad and even destructive paths that can make it difficult to function in a social or professional environment. Lingering mental...
San Diego, CApacificsandiego.com

Using her art to bring more awareness to mental health issues

The call for submissions for the Museum of Photographic Arts’ annual juried youth exhibition went out, and after some encouragement from a teacher, Maya Alfaro gave it a shot. The worst they could do was to reject her submission, right? The talented, young photographer was shocked when she’d learned that the museum had selected her work for display in this year’s “Darkest Nights, Brightest Stars: 15th Annual Juried Youth Exhibition.”
Charitiesvtcng.com

CVBrew raises teen mental health awareness

This spring, Champlain Valley Union’s Cohort One Principles of Business class started a short-term business called CVBrew to raise money for project HOePpnPr, whose mission is to raise awareness about teen suicide. First, the class had to come up with a business idea — it picked a maple-brew cold coffee...