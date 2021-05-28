Hooked up-bow staccato

Brian Eno was wrong when he declared that ambient music “must be as ignorable as it is interesting.” In reality, there’s little in music that’s as powerful as ambient; its effects on the mood of any given space take hold immediately upon pressing play. The genre’s most astute artists understand how easily listeners succumb to such stimuli, and they utilize ambient’s discreet demeanor to build constantly unignorable atmospheres. The past 30 years have seen that play out in various forms: stuttering glitches, caustic noise, cinematic grandiosity. More unexpectedly gratifying are those who opt for gentler modes, doubling down on quietude to subvert expectations. Ulla (fka Ulla Straus) is one of contemporary ambient’s best practitioners of this style. Her songs are inviting in their softness, providing meditative sound worlds, but they also provoke endless curiosity through subtle fluctuations. Her pieces feel alive.