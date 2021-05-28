Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Hooked up-bow staccato

By Jeremy S
violinist.com
 19 days ago

I'm an adult beginner, at it for a little over a year so far, half of which self-taught (mainly due to covid). I seem to have hit a bit of a wall towards the latter end of Suzuki book 2. My teacher has introduced spiccato in the 16th note passages of the Gavotte by Mignon which has been a struggle, but there are a good amount of online resources available.

www.violinist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beethoven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staccato#Stroke#Spiccato#Perpetual Motion#Mignon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesPosted by
Mashed

The Imaginary Food Scene In Hook, Explained

Anyone who has ever seen the beloved 1991 movie "Hook" — in which Robin Williams plays an adult Peter Pan that returns to Neverland — probably would've given anything to have a bite of the imaginary pie or even a piece of that giant wheel of cheese in the infamous imaginary dinner party scene when things get messy. In Neverland, all it takes is the power of imagination to pull together such a grandiose smorgasbord, but according to Dante Basco (who played Rufio in the film), in real life all that food cost about $50,000 and the scene had to be filmed twice (via Complex).
Public HealthBolivar Herald Free Press

Off the hook

Today, I did something that felt so weird. I took down the hook. For the past nearly 14 months, a small Command hook has hung by our front door. That’s where we put the “answer the door mask.” We realized we needed one there after a few instances of reaching to open the door and then suddenly realizing we needed to put on a mask first. The first few times, we held up a “wait just a second” finger and would then run frantically through the house trying to find a mask.
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

Your Horoscope: June 16

Today’s Birthday (06/16/21). Take new territory this year. Widen perspectives through consistent study, research and exploration. Summer brings personal prizes before autumn transitions to introspection, reflection and changing plans. Love, partnership and collaboration blossom this winter, leading to renewed purpose and possibility. Find new solutions, connections and potential. To get...
Behind Viral Videosflylordsmag.com

Video of the Week: “The Journey” with Hooke

In this week’s, Video of the Week we take a look back at Hooke’s short film “The Journey” featuring JP Tessier, Fred Campbell, & Emilie Bjorkman. Follow along as the team travels in and around the Swedish Lapland trying to complete the Swedish Grand Slam. Throughout the journey, JP contemplates what fishing means to him and his life. JP States, “Fishing is a lot more than just catching fish, it’s a good opportunity to learn about yourself, those who you consider your friends, and just learn how to have a positive impact on the future.” So grab a seat and enjoy as the crew explores the beautiful Swedish Lapland in search of the Swedish Grand Slam.
Celebritiesmelodyinter.com

Whalez Hooks Up With Zlatan For Rexxie Produced – Troway

Freemile Records Signee popularly known as Whalez set to drop his second debut single of the year 2021 titled “TROWAY”. “TROWAY” features popular Street hop Afrobeat/Dancehall artist, “Zlatan Ibile” Produced by Rexxie. The Next Club Banger “TROWAY” is a party jam that depicts the Lifestyle of an Average Nigerian Youth...
Kidsktoe.com

Get Kids Hooked on Fishing

Take-A-Kid Fishing weekend kicks off today (Friday) in Minnesota and runs through Sunday. Minnesota residents can fish without a license all three days if they take a child age 15 or younger with them. D-N-R program coordinator Benji Kohn says fishing can teach kids patience, build their confidence and turn into a great family bonding experience. Kids 15 and under do not need a fishing license any time of the year. The D-N-R said 2020 was the best year for fishing license sales in two decades.
Entertainmentbrothers-brick.com

I’m hooked on this captain

Captain Hook earned his famous moniker thanks to that trademark replacement appendage of his. And, no doubt, if you were to encounter the villainous pirate in real life, that hook would be hard to ignore. But in LEGO form, the hook proves to be the captain’s least interesting feature. Ivan Martynov has crafted a charming rendition of Peter Pan’s archenemy with plenty of details and techniques worthy of study. From the pirate hat made using hot air balloon shells, to the impressive flowing coat, it’s hard to worry very much about the hook. Maybe he should change his name to highlight a more impressive feature. Captain Coat? Captain Ascot? Captain That-Little-Beach-Diorama-He’s-Standing-On?
Beauty & Fashionplanetminecraft.com

Weird bows MCPE

Weird texture pack I made in my free time. it took me 15 minutes to make, and its pretty weird I dont really know why I made it. but anyone can feel free to download it if they want!
MusicMusicRadar.com

This Lego bass guitar features 2,000 bricks

Not only is Burls Art's Lego bass guitar is certainly a looker. The YouTuber used 2,000 pieces for the body to create an intricate design with only a hard maple piece in the centre to provide essential strength under string tension. Even the headstock features Lego pieces. Epoxy resin was...
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Shepherd Was Herding His Flock in a Remote Pasture

A shepherd was herding his flock when a BMW driver approached him. A conversation ensued between the duo, and the details of their discussion were surprising. A shepherd was tending to his flock in a remote pasture when unexpectedly, a brand new BMW X5 came out of a dust cloud and moved in his direction.
Electronicsmiraclecrack.com

Guitar Rig 6.2.1 Crack FREE Download

Guitar Rig Pro Crack 6.2.1 With Keygen [Latest 2021] FREE Download!. Guitar Rig is a definitive across-the-board guitar and bass arrangement framework. Just associate your guitar with your PC through the upgraded Rig Kontrol foot pedal and you are all set. The onboard studio-quality soundcard courses the sign to your speakers, while the product awards you access to a staggering number of superbly displayed exemplary amps, cupboards, mics, and impacts – all orchestrated in a super-straightforward simplified rack design. Any sort of style, whenever – the ideal answer for proficient studio and live arrangements!
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

JoJo Siwa on Her Signature Bow and Changing Up Her Look

JoJo Siwa is ready for a new look. The YouTuber is often seen sporting an array of bright colors and glitter, and her blonde hair is usually gathered in a high ponytail finished off with her signature oversized bow — but lately, she’s been leaning toward a different style. Last month, she took fans by surprise when she posted a TikTok video showing off her long wavy hair sans bow. It turns out that you might see JoJo without her bow more often — and it wasn’t exactly an easy decision for the young star to make.
MusicEDMTunes

Adam Beyer And DJ Rush Collab on ‘Restore My Soul’ EP

The Drumcode boss Adam Beyer and legendary producer DJ Rush present their collaborative work, Restore My Soul. The Four track-EP marks the debut collaboration between these two Techno titans. a collaboration between two great artists who have inspired thousands of people around the world is always a great to see....
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Michael Bisio / MMBC: MMBC Terma

Among the side effects of the 2020-2021 pandemic has been the rediscovery of misplaced resources. The trio MMBC dug up the fourteen-year-old recording MMBC Terma, a collection of nine group compositions and improvisations. MMBC is an acronym condensing the initials of the players. Tenor saxophonist (and psychoanalyst) Michael Monhart and drummer Ben Chadabe are lightly-recorded; acclaimed bassist-composer Michael Bisio rounds out the group and is best known for his work with Matthew Shipp.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Limitless Frame

Brian Eno was wrong when he declared that ambient music “must be as ignorable as it is interesting.” In reality, there’s little in music that’s as powerful as ambient; its effects on the mood of any given space take hold immediately upon pressing play. The genre’s most astute artists understand how easily listeners succumb to such stimuli, and they utilize ambient’s discreet demeanor to build constantly unignorable atmospheres. The past 30 years have seen that play out in various forms: stuttering glitches, caustic noise, cinematic grandiosity. More unexpectedly gratifying are those who opt for gentler modes, doubling down on quietude to subvert expectations. Ulla (fka Ulla Straus) is one of contemporary ambient’s best practitioners of this style. Her songs are inviting in their softness, providing meditative sound worlds, but they also provoke endless curiosity through subtle fluctuations. Her pieces feel alive.
Musicstereoboard.com

Liz Phair - Soberish (Album Review)

‘Soberish’ is the album that marks a return to music for alt-rock legend Liz Phair. With this being her first release in over a decade, anticipation has percolated among fans and the industry at large following recent in-depth visits to her past through the avenues of reissue and memoir. Far removed from the indie-grunge of ‘Exile in Guyville’, her towering mid-90s statement, Phair instead embraces a soft, but by no means gentle, rock montage approach on ‘Soberish’.
Musicnortherntransmissions.com

“V.O.” By Piroshka

Piroshka, release their new album Love Drips And Gathers on July 23rd via Bella Union. Ahead of the release, the group have share a video for their new single “V.O.”. The track is a tribute to Vaughan Oliver, 4AD’s legendary in-house art director who died in late 2019, Piroshka vocalist Miki Berenyi says: “I wrote this originally as an instrumental but the rest of the band convinced me to put a vocal on it. The lyrics are snapshot snippets of Vaughan Oliver’s funeral in January 2020 – lines from the speeches, fleeting impressions of the day. I’m getting to the age where the people I grew up with are dying and I find funerals a comfort in the sadness, formal but emotional, a celebration of a life, a space for the living to reconnect.” The video, directed by Connor Kinsey / Home Picture Films, can be viewed HERE.
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

Get hooked on Summer Fun

After a pandemic year when very few opportunities were available, Summer Fun is back. Here is our guide to many of the upcoming activities in the area. SHERRY HAMILTON / GAZETTE-JOURNALLearning to swim with the Mathews Family YMCA. Community activities for the summer of 2021. Friday, June 11. NIGHT FISHING:...