Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

I Love Colorado, But Driving Here Sucks

By A.J.
Posted by 
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let me start by saying that I'm just another one of those annoying transplants lousing up traffic and swiping up all of the real estate. Seriously though, I am SO happy to be here and love this state so much. In my almost 9 months of being here, we've met so many wonderful people, had some awesome outdoor adventures and can't wait to check out more this summer...but the worst part of that is going to be getting there because driving here is...well, it kinda sucks.

power1029noco.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Windsor, CO
Windsor, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
City
Loveland, CO
City
Greeley, CO
City
Johnstown, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Infrastructure#Cars#Tailgating Road Rage#Fox 31 Denver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Posted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Bear Breaks Into Car for Coors Beer, Locks Itself Inside

The scent of Coors Banquet, brewed with Rocky Mountain spring water, attracted a bear to a Nissan SUV, because Coloradans love bear, and apparently that includes bears, too. We all know that food will attract wildlife — especially bears — to campsites, but most of us probably wouldn't think a case of beer would also do the trick. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared the photos below as a reminder to hikers and campers to always lock your car doors in bear country, because they have a tendency to break into vehicles often. CPW said that there were over 480 car break-ins committed by bears between 2019 and 2020.
Denver, COPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Denver Area Man Dies While Boating in Grand Canyon

Multiple outlets are reporting that a 63-year-old man from the Denver area was pulled unresponsive from the Colorado River while on an extensive private trip. Though some outlets have it that a man from Loveland died in this boating accident in the Grand Canyon, it seems that it was a man from Lakewood, James Crocker.
Colorado StatePosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Colorado Named the 6th Most-Fun State in 2021: Who’s Beating Us?

Um, excuse us. We're the most fun in our opinion, but according to WalletHub's 2021's Most-Fun States in America ranking, we're the sixth. 'There are certain states where fun is not just an option but also a way of life,' WalletHub said. 'With pure enjoyment in mind, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank.'
EnvironmentPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Colorado Cooks: Hottest Temperatures Ever Recorded In Our State

Bring on the heat. How many complaints did you hear over the last couple of months or so about the chilly, rainy and gray weather? Well, now there's sun, LOTS of sun, and LOTS of heat. While I personally love it, there are some that don't, including my wife who thinks it's WAY too hot, and my co-host Maxx (who also complains about the cold). Go figure, she's hard to please...but I digress.
AnimalsPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

WATCH: A Curious Bear Gets Stuck On A Power Pole

Bear sightings seem to be on the rise EVERYWHERE this year, it's the season. They're coming out of their dens and ready to stretch their legs and search for food because they're super hungry from sleeping all of those months. (must be nice) So many sightings being reported in Colorado but this particular sighting that happened in Arizona just might be the most bizarre we've seen this year...or any year.
AnimalsPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

5 Northern Colorado Reptiles in Need of Adoption

Cats and dogs are commonly adopted from local shelters in northern Colorado, but there are lots of other animals in need of permanent homes too. The Northern Colorado Herpetological Society is a non-profit organization that works with the community to both conserve and educate, as well as rescue and find homes for reptiles and amphibians.
Colorado StatePosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Northern Colorado 4th of July Fireworks Show Map

Fourth of July is back with a bang (sorry, I had to). While most events and gatherings were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, we're able to celebrate Independence Day not independently this year. Here's where you can see fireworks shows in Northern Colorado the weekend of July 4,...