My first hunting trip to Canada more than 35 years ago might surprise most folks. It wasn't for moose or bear, but rather for that ground-dwelling rodent called a woodchuck. The area was rolling farm country interspersed with hardwoods and stone fences, and it gave you the impression that you were in New England and not Ontario farm country. The location was straight across Lake Huron from Alpena, Michigan, in the Bruce Peninsula.