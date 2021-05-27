WMATA Announces Repairs to Pedestrian Bridge from Rockville Metro Station Over Rockville Pike May Cause Overnight Traffic Disruptions Through Mid-Summer
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA / Metro) had previously announced that the bridge enabling pedestrians to connect from the Rockville Metro Station to Downtown Rockville by crossing over Rockville Pike will remain closed for repairs through fall 2021 due to safety concerns. The repairs are progressing, but the work may cause overnight traffic disruptions on northbound and southbound Route 355 through mid-summer.www2.montgomerycountymd.gov