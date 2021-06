The year was 2020. It was mid-March, and a new, highly contagious virus called COVID-19 was quickly spreading around the world. Lockdowns were put in place and millions of people flocked to their nearby stores to stock up on essentials having no idea how long they would be stuck in their homes. Toilet paper was scarce, as were everyday cleaning supplies. It was as if people were cleaning their homes for the very first time. Cleanliness was the name of the game. That included making sure we cleaned the one part of our bodies that touch everything — our hands. It didn't take long for people to start buying hand sanitizer by the truckload because they didn't know if it would be in stock the next time they made a trip to the store.