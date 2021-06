As a millennial mom, I can’t say I put too much thought into my son’s future dental hygiene while I was pregnant. I worried and stressed over lots of things — his sleeping and eating habits to be specific — but oral health didn’t really ping on my radar until he was about one year old. By then, my now three-year-old son Gabe had teeth coming in and I knew we had to figure out a routine. So we signed the Crest and Oral-B Conquer Cavities 2Gether pledge to brush our teeth for two minutes, two times a day with a fluoride toothpaste. In turn, Crest and Oral-B are helping make healthy smiles happen for kids everywhere by donating up to 10,000 brushing kits to families in need. Armed with the knowledge we are doing something good for our community, we wanted to implement some fun and creative ways to get Gabe to reach that two-minute mark. From the silly song I made up to the special puppet my son uses to practice brushing his own teeth, here's how I got my son to love brushing.