The Witcher, the Netflix show based on a series of novels that also inspired a smash hit video game franchise, has become a big hit. People seem to genuinely dig the show, and sure, most of them are probably watching to ogle Henry Cavill, but that counts, too, damn it. But if you’re a fan of both the games and the show, and you’ve spent your days hoping for some sort of crossover event, you just might be on the cusp of having your wish granted. So you better think up a better wish, fast. And no wishing for more wishes, that’s cheating.