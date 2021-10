DOGWOOD ARTS SETS OUT TO KEEP KNOXVILLE BLOOMING – ONE TREE AT A TIME. Annual Bazillion Blooms Campaign Encourages Fall Planting. October 12, 2021 [Knoxville, Tennessee] – It’s planting time in Tennessee! Dogwood Arts is on a mission to Keep Knoxville Blooming by selling dogwood trees through their annual Bazillion Blooms program. Bare-root trees (2-4ft tall) are on sale now for $25 each (or $20 each when five or more are purchased). The trees are disease-resistant, april-blooming, and available in either white or pink flowering varieties. Orders can be placed year-round, but trees are distributed in the fall to coincide with optimal planting time for successful growing. Planting in the fall gives trees time to develop strong root systems over the winter months before facing the challenges of drying summer heat.

