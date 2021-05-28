Creating a Centerville entertainment district being explored: Your questions answered
Creating an entertainment district in the Centerville's Uptown is being explored to increase the number of liquor permits and attract interest to the area. Dayton Daily News reporters researched how this $10 million project would transform the historic town center in and around the intersection of North Main and Franklin streets over several years.