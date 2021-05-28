Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, OH

Creating a Centerville entertainment district being explored: Your questions answered

By Nick Blizzard
dayton.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreating an entertainment district in the Centerville’s Uptown is being explored to increase the number of liquor permits and attract interest to the area. Dayton Daily News reporters researched how this $10 million project would transform the historic town center in and around the intersection of North Main and Franklin streets over several years. Consider joining efforts to produce quality local journalism like these recent investigations with a Dayton Daily News subscription.

www.dayton.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huber Heights, OH
Government
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Franklin, OH
Government
City
Centerville, OH
City
Huber Heights, OH
City
Franklin, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment District#Alcohol#Liquor#The Dayton Daily News#Wright Patt#Dora
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Downtown Dayton restaurants holding job fair

Downtown Dayton restaurants will be out taking applications on Tuesday during a hiring event. Local delivery co-op 937 Delivers and local restaurants will be having a job fair 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Yellow Cab Tavern. Explore Ohio jobs: Those with the most openings pay the least. At the...
Dayton, OHdayton.com

Huge Amazon site coming to Montgomery County: Your questions answered

Competition for workers in the increasingly crowded concentration of logistics and distribution companies near Dayton International Airport is already pushing wages up, local business leaders said. Now, with e-commerce giant Amazon announcing plans last week to build a 630,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Union — an operation that Amazon says will...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Bed bug problem remained in Dayton during pandemic

One of the few silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic was that less travel meant fewer opportunities for bed bugs to spread. But though some pest control agencies saw a decline in bed bug calls, Dayton last year shot up in the rankings of the most bed-bug infested cities, according to data from Orkin.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Drive-in delight: A roundup of big events at Miami Valley drive-in theaters

Now that spring is in full swing and summer is nearly approaching, local drive-in theaters around the Miami Valley have begun adding quite a few exciting events to their rosters. From live concerts to exclusive film screenings, drive-in theaters like the Dixie Twin Drive-In in Dayton and the Melody 49 Drive-In in Brookville are serving up entertaining events guests can enjoy from the comfort of their cars.
Clark County, OHSpringfield News Sun

Clark County Municipal Court cases

Shelly R. Bebout, 59, of 243 Chestnut Ave., theft, innocent, continued, pd appointed. Jeremy W. Brookmyer, 47, of 6944 Troy Rd., robbery, innocent, continued, pd appointed, bond $10,000, robbery, innocent, continued, pd appointed, bond $10,000. Tomisha L. Bullard, 28, of 918 Sunset Ave. Apt C, burglary, innocent, continued, pd appointed.
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

One taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday night. Montgomery County Dispatch confirmed that crews responded to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Xenia Avenue Sunday. One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital but their condition is unknown at...
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

Five Cincinnati Women Using Their Second Chances to Help Others

The story of this downtown mural begins with Tyra Patterson. She is the glue holding it all together. So let’s start with her. It’s September 1994, and Patterson is 19. She and a friend leave Patterson’s mother’s apartment in Dayton after midnight in search of the friend’s missing car keys. On their way back, sometime after 2 a.m., they find themselves in the middle of an encounter between two carfuls of young people near the apartment. One group is robbing the other.
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Vax-A-Million sweepstakes: could $5M be clawed back from the governor?

OHIO (WSYX) — At least one member of the state board that approves non-budget funding for state agencies says Ohio's "Vax-A-Million" sweepstakes caught him completely off-guard — just months after appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars to help the Ohio Department of Health promote and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Rep. Shane Wilkin...