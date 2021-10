GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman who had her 3-year-old daughter with her tried to rob an Oakland County liquor store Tuesday morning. Police said the 31-year-old woman attempted to rob Food Castle at Dixie and Oak Hill in Groveland Township just before 11 a.m. When she said she had a pistol in her purse, the manager chased her out of the store.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO