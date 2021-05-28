CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Lifting restrictions, Baker declares COVID-19 “on the run”

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleGov. Charlie Baker made it official early Friday afternoon: the great majority of the state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions that have shaped life in Massachusetts since last March will no longer be in effect starting Saturday. The governor said the progress of vaccinations here — 78 percent of adults have gotten...

fallriverreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
staradvertiser.com

Pressure mounts in Hawaii to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and local health care leaders emphasized the need for Hawaii to get back to a semblance of normalcy as the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations wanes, warning of the social and economic ramifications of continued restrictions. “Given where we are at, in this course...
HAWAII STATE
worcdailynews.com

Governor Baker Activating National Guard To Help Schools With COVID-19 Testing

Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker announced that he was activating 200 members of the National Guard to expand COVID-19 testing support at schools across the Massachusetts. Gavernor Baker says, “The Guard members will begin training this week and begin administering COVID-19 testing in selected schools on Monday, October 18.”. The new...
EDUCATION
WDTN

Ohio bill to restrict COVID-19 vaccine on hold

COLUMBUS (AP/WCMH) — The Republican speaker of the Ohio House has once again put the brakes on a GOP bill restricting employers’ ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine. The announcement from Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) on Wednesday afternoon suggests the bill has little chance of passing the House in its current form. […]
OHIO STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Lee Health reports 85 COVID-19 patients isolated Wednesday, lifts pandemic visiting restrictions

Lee Health says it has 85 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals on Wednesday. No deaths were reported on Tuesday. Restrictions on visitations have been lifted by Lee Health. Previously visitors to Lee Health facilities were limited to compassionate care situations and the number of visitors allowed was reduced. Lee heath says masks and social distancing are still required. You can find Lee Health’s full visitation policy here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns of Deadly Disease In North Carolina

The CDC has recently warned of a deadly disease called Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) that's quickly taking hold in North Carolina and several other nearby states. For most healthy adults, the virus will be very similar to a typical cold. However, according to the statement from the CDC, "RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under one year of age in the United States. Infants, young children, and older adults with chronic medical conditions are at risk of severe disease from RSV infection." Symptoms typically include:
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
5NEWS

Anti-vaccine mandate bills pass in Senate

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate is working against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing three bills to exempt Arkansas employees from the vaccine. In addition, these measures would provide financial support for unvaccinated employees. The three bills will make their way to the house after some debate. One side fighting...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Washington Republican describes in video how he has been locked out of office for failing to give proof of vaccination

A video of Republican State Representative Jim Walsh showing how his key card no longer worked in an area of the Capitol campus has been posted online.Employees at the Washington State House of Representatives now have to show proof of vaccination to access certain House facilities.“I can’t get in the John L. O’Brien Building. Normally my key card will open this door. It doesn’t,” said Mr Walsh on video, which was posted to social media on 21 October, while trying his access card. “I’m speaking to you from outside the John L. O’Brien House office building in Olympia because members have been locked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
theeastcountygazette.com

Here’s How to Get the New $1,800 Stimulus Check

Golden State Stimulus is an initiative of Californian state to provide monetary assistance to eligible families and individuals, which primarily aims to support Californians with low and medium incomes and assist those struggling financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For Californians who qualify, there is no requirement to do anything other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMPH.com

Students walkout Monday to protest COVID mandates in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Students, parents, and teachers protested COVID mandates on Monday by staying home. Some not only skipped classes but also gathered at the Capitol in Sacramento. News about the planned protest has spread on social media. Earlier this month, the state enacted the nation’s first COVID vaccine...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

40 companies demand meetings with the White House over Biden's vaccine mandates for 80 million workers over concerns of how they will pay for testing or deal with workers who refuse

More than 40 groups and individuals are requesting meetings with administration and Labor Department officials regarding concerns and confusion over Joe Biden's new vaccine mandate for private companies. Last month, President Biden issued an executive order requiring companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines for their workers –...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Florida worker disproves labour shortage complaints by applying for 60 entry-level jobs and getting one interview

A Florida worker has revealed he applied for 60 entry-level jobs in one month and got just one interview, despite widespread complaints of a labour shortage from business owners.Joey Holz, who has experience working in the food service industry, applied for two jobs every day from 1 September 1 to 30 September in the local Fort Myers and Lee County area.Of the 60 roles he applied for, Holz said he received just 16 email responses, spoke to four of these companies by phone and had only one interview.Holz wrote in a now-viral Facebook post that he decided to embark on...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy