Computer Technology Purposes Developer

Xcode Cloud will help developers build apps even faster, and new App Store features enable developers to reach more users. Apple has unveiled new tools and technologies designed to help developers create more engaging app experiences and make it even easier to build high-quality apps. Xcode Cloud brings together the multiple tasks and tools required to build, test, and deliver apps using powerful cloud services, enabling individual developers and teams to be more productive and provide great apps to their users. With In-App Events and Custom Product Pages, the App Store now provides all-new ways for developers to promote their apps and connect with users. Swift takes a massive leap forward with concurrency support built into the language, and augmented reality (AR) technologies make it easier than ever to build immersive content in apps or on the web.