Former NBA star Delonte West has been arrested one year after a photo of him panhandling on the street went viral and billionaire Mark Cuban helped check him in to a drug rehabilitation facility.Mr West was taken into custody on Tuesday night, after officers found him drunkenly banging on the lobby doors of a police station in Boynton Beach, Florida, authorities said.The retired basketball player, who has struggled with bipolar disorder, substance abuse and homelessness for years, was carrying an open bottle of mango vodka and an open can of Icehouse beer, according to a police report.He complied when asked...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO