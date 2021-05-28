Cancel
2 Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Gain More Than 80%

By Samiksha Agarwal
Entrepreneur
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith President Biden’s proposal to invest $174 billion in electric vehicle (EV) development, the domestic EV industry could witness solid growth soon despite short-term hurdles such as a global semiconductor chip shortage. Supportive government policies and regulations worldwide should also contribute to the industry’s growth. As a result, Wall Street expects the shares of EV makers Fisker (FSR) and Electrameccanica (SOLO) to gain more than 80% over the next 12 months. Read on for details.

