A slight uptick occurred Wednesday in new COVID-19 cases in the state, but the recovery rate increased, and the number of people hospitalized remains low. The county added 19 new cases, raising the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 11,106, and 1,127 new cases across the state raise the statewide total to 1,198,595. The number of new cases in the state had been below 1,000 this week until Wednesday.