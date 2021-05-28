Warsaw university aims to shape future conservative lawyers

The European Parliament voted this week to implement a ban on caged farming across the European Union. Following the committee’s debate regarding the “End the Cage Age” petition, the parliament decided in favor of the ban that aims to completely dismantle caged animal farming by 2027. Announced on June 10th, the non-binding resolution hopes to change animal agriculture across Europe by removing cages in an effort to reinvent the food supply chain. The parliament vote was substantially in favor of the ban with 558 votes for, and only 85 abstentions and 37 votes against.