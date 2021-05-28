Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Warsaw university aims to shape future conservative lawyers

By Associated Press
Posted by 
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 19 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An increasingly influential Polish Catholic. legal institute on Friday inaugurated a university in. that aims to educate a new generation of conservative lawyers in central. Europe. who it hopes will also shape wider European culture. The institute, Ordo Iuris, works to promote conservative causes, including restrictions...

insurancenewsnet.com
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
390
Followers
6K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Person
George Soros
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Central Europe#Warsaw University#Ap#Polish Catholic#Hungarian American#The European Union#French#The Associated Press#United#Christian#Czech#Eu#Compass#Lgbt#Romanian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
World
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Hungary donates state-owned land to planned Chinese university

BUDAPEST, June 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's parliament approved a government proposal on Tuesday to donate state-owned land to a planned Chinese university in Budapest, despite opposition criticism and a recent protest that accused the government of cosying up to Beijing. Opponents of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban fear the planned...
CollegesNorthwestern University

Universities ask G7 leaders to prioritize future generations

The U7+ Alliance today issued a statement asking G7 leaders to take into account the interests of future generations as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and seeks to mitigate the effects of climate change. The alliance, a group of universities spanning six continents and representing all of the...
Minoritiestrust.org

EXCLUSIVE-Hungary could be sanctioned over anti-LGBT+ law, warns EU equality chief

LONDON, June 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The EU could impose funding restrictions on Hungary over legislation that bans the dissemination in schools of content deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change, the bloc's equality chief told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Tuesday. Speaking shortly before Hungary's parliament approved the...
U.S. PoliticsUSA Today

European Union to recommend lifting travel restrictions on American tourists

BRUSSELS — The European Union is expected to recommend that member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States. EU ambassadors agreed Wednesday to consider adding the United States to the list of countries from which nonessential travel is allowed. EU ministers will formally vote on the recommendation Friday.
Foreign Policywhtc.com

China rejects and deplores U.S.-EU summit criticism

BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Wednesday it rejects and deplores a joint statement made by the United States and the European Union that criticised China. The Chinese government firmly opposed any country imposing their own demands on other countries, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman from China’s foreign ministry, said at a regular news briefing.
Agriculturethebeet.com

European Parliament Votes To End Caged Farming by 2027

The European Parliament voted this week to implement a ban on caged farming across the European Union. Following the committee’s debate regarding the “End the Cage Age” petition, the parliament decided in favor of the ban that aims to completely dismantle caged animal farming by 2027. Announced on June 10th, the non-binding resolution hopes to change animal agriculture across Europe by removing cages in an effort to reinvent the food supply chain. The parliament vote was substantially in favor of the ban with 558 votes for, and only 85 abstentions and 37 votes against.
Aerospace & Defensefreenews.live

The US may accidentally unleash a nuclear war

In the confrontation with China, the US Air Force may provoke a situation where Beijing will be forced to use nuclear weapons as a retaliatory measure, writes Forbes. As noted by the columnist of the publication Lauren Thompson, in the event of the outbreak of hostilities, the United States will send aircraft capable of carrying nuclear charges to China’s airspace.
Politicsnorthafricapost.com

Morocco is one of EU’s most stable, powerful partners, MEP says

Member of the European Parliament Tomáš Zdechovský has underlined that Morocco is one of the most stable and powerful partners of the European Union and that cooperation with the North African country, which has been very succesful so far, will remain that way in the long term. In an interview...
Aerospace & Defensecreators.com

Army Long Range Strike Gives China A Taste of Its Own Medicine

In response to China's increasingly powerful blue-water navy and deployment of long-range "carrier killer" anti-ship ballistic missiles, the U.S. Army has developed a suite of weapons designed to destroy or suppress Chinese targets from very long ranges, and do so quickly and precisely while reducing the threat these Chinese weapons pose to vital Navy and Air Force offensive weaponry.
CollegesLas Vegas Herald

Nursing Education Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Duke University, Columbia University, Emory University

Latest released the research study on Global Nursing Education Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Nursing Education Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Nursing Education. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Duke University (United States),Johns Hopkins University (United States),University of Pennsylvania (United States),University of California (United States),Columbia University (United States),Emory University (United States),Louisiana State University Health (United States),School of Education Northcentral University (United States),New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing (United States).
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden, EU leaders vow to restore relations after Trump tension

President Biden and European Union leaders pledged Tuesday to rebuild their relationship, which was fractured over the past four years under former President Trump. “America is back. We are committed — we have never fully left — but we are reasserting the fact that it is overwhelmingly in the interest of the United States to have a great relationship with NATO in the EU,” Mr. Biden said ahead of the U.S.-EU summit in Brussels.
PoliticsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

EU foreign policy chief urges Serbia, Kosovo to move forward

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief expressed hope Tuesday for a “rapid progress” in EU-brokered negotiations aimed at resolving a long-lasting dispute between Serbia and Kosovo that remains a source of tensions in the volatile Balkans. European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell urged leaders of the rival...
Politicsbioprepwatch.com

Comparison with Orbán: Beer and Barley warn Europeans about the Slovenian presidency of the EU

FLeading German European Parliamentarians are warning Europeans about Slovenia’s presidency of the EU Council, which begins in early July and is chaired by Prime Minister Janez Jansa. I appeal to everyone with a responsibility at European level, Member States, the European Commission, Parliament and the media, not to give Jansa a stage for his anti-democratic rhetoric and policy. There is always hope that even difficult heads of government will become more supportive of the state while presiding over the council. “But I’m afraid Jansa will disappoint that hope,” said European Parliament Vice-President Katharina Barley (SPD), WELT.
Immigrationkfgo.com

Lithuania says Belarus is helping Middle Eastern migrants to cross its borders

DUBICIAI, Lithuania (Reuters) – Lithuania’s Prime Minister says she believes Belarus is behind a recent spike of illegal immigration into Lithuania, following a threat by its president that it will no longer prevent migrants from crossing its western border. Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko made the declaration in parliament on May...
MinoritiesBBC

Hungary LGBT: New law is 'shameful, hateful' - Katalin Cseh

Lawmakers in Hungary have passed legislation prohibiting the sharing with minors of any content seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change. Speaking before the legislation was passed Hungary's Momentum Movement MEP Katalin Cseh said the law would make it very hard for LGBTQ people to live in the country. She...
Politicsnewpaper24.com

Britain and EU launch Brexit talks in Brussels | Editor’s Decide – NEWPAPER24

A mixture of file footage created in London on June 15, 2017 reveals Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis (left) arriving for a gathering with executives from the monetary companies at The Shard on December 5, 2016 in London and The President of the European Fee Jean-Claude Juncker (proper) talking with European fee member accountable for Brexit negotiations with Britain, Michel Barnier on the European Parliament in Strasbourg, jap France, on April 5, 2017.