Massachusetts State

Letter: Massachusetts must impose stronger restrictions on abortion

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is an epidemic striking our nation – not the coronavirus – but abortion. Age restrictions are placed on other harmful actions such as drinking and smoking, yet despite the numerous recorded negative effects – both physical and mental – that result from an abortion, there are minimal restrictions put in place. Restrictions are considerably loosening up so that a mere 16-year-old can receive an abortion in Massachusetts without any parental consent.

