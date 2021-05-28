At 104, Sugar Grove woman celebrates COVID-19 vaccine

Janelle Hamric knows the toll that highly contagious illnesses and other disasters can take. She also knows how she must respond. This coming August, Janelle will mark her 105th birthday. Born Aug. 18, 1916 in the Slab Town community, she was a toddler when the Spanish Influenza pandemic struck the world. However, she can remember her mother telling about how they would meet mourners coming down from the cemetery and then encounter others going up to the burial ground. Her mother, Donna Hamm Keesling, instilled in her daughter that the flu pandemic was “a bad, sad time.”