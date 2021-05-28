Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sugar Grove, VA

At 104, Sugar Grove woman celebrates COVID-19 vaccine

By Stephanie Porter-Nichols
Southwest Virginia Today
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanelle Hamric knows the toll that highly contagious illnesses and other disasters can take. She also knows how she must respond. This coming August, Janelle will mark her 105th birthday. Born Aug. 18, 1916 in the Slab Town community, she was a toddler when the Spanish Influenza pandemic struck the world. However, she can remember her mother telling about how they would meet mourners coming down from the cemetery and then encounter others going up to the burial ground. Her mother, Donna Hamm Keesling, instilled in her daughter that the flu pandemic was “a bad, sad time.”

swvatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Washington, VA
City
Sugar Grove, VA
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Rural Retreat, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Mckinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Vaccines#Horse And Buggy#Church Choir#Spanish#Cdc#Wwi#The Red Cross#Elizabeth Umc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia Statecbs19news

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 670,456 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 as of May 17, 2021. There have been 521,930 confirmed and 148,526 probable cases of COVID-19. There have also been 9,307 confirmed and 1,722 probable deaths from the coronavirus. There have...
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia Statenewtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Virginia StateWTVR-TV

COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Monday, May 17

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics. COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats) Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of...
Virginia StateWTKR

Virginia reports 272 new COVID-19 cases in a day as several retailers begin to ease mask requirements nationwide

The Virginia Department of Health released its daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 670,456 total cases, 521,930 of which are confirmed and 148,526 are probable. There are 11,029 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,307 being confirmed and 1,722 being probable. The case numbers are up by 272, and deaths are up by 11 since Sunday.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.