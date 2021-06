The country, with a population of 66 million, has already purchased more than 400 million doses. a G7, a group of the world’s most industrialized economies, begins on Friday, 19, a virtual meeting led by United kingdom. Even the top leaders of the planet have succumbed to electronic calls in these pandemic times. It is expected that the G7 heads of government will be able to meet in person at England next June. For this to be possible, vaccination campaigns must progress in the coming weeks. The main topic of today’s meeting is precisely: How to prevent COVID-19 Rather, it further deepens the chasm separating the rich and the less fortunate.