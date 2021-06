Chile get their 2021 Copa América campaign underway against familiar rivals on Monday. Martin Lasarte’s team face South American neighbours Argentina at Estádio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro. It will be the latest in a long line of official encounters between these two nations – Argentina is the country which Chile have faced times than anyone else (92), and they have crossed paths several time in this tournament – most recently being the 2015 final, which La Roja won in the penalty shoot-out after it ended goalless after extra-time.