Senior golfer Mark Goetz has become the first WVU golfer in school history to earn All-America honors as he was named an Honorable Mention All-American by Golfweek. “This is a big moment, not only for Mark, but our young program,” coach Sean Covich said. “I’ve been saying since we restarted the program in 2015 that someone would become the first All-America golfer at WVU, and now that time has come.”