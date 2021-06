Krafton Inc. dropped a bunch of new information today about PUBG: New State as the game is preparing to launch the alpha test period. The big item we got today was a brand new video entitled "Field Trip to Troi," where the team shows off four new key points of interest including the Exhibition Hall, the Mall, the Laboratory, and the Trailer Park. Each one with its own advantages and disadvantages that will interest you and make for intense battles You can read about all four here and check out the video below. Meanwhile, the alpha test will run from June 11th-13th in the U.S. as they slowly prepare for the game to come out later in 2021.