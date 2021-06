King County officials announced a new emergency budget amendment Tuesday, designed to address a continued uptick in gun violence across the region. That’s a trend that dates back to 2020, where King County saw a 36% increase in shots fired over the previous year. That then carried over into the early months of 2021, where the number of shots fired incidents in the first quarter rose 25% from the four-year average between 2017 and 2020, while shooting victims increased by 27%.