Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Nubia RedMagic 6R gaming phone debuts with SD 888, 144Hz display

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in March, the Nubia Tencent RedMagic 6 Series was introduced with 165Hz refresh rate. A new variant is ready in China–the RedMagic 6R. The gaming phone is basically the same with its light build and slim design. It will be out this coming June with premium specs beginning with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 400Hz gaming shoulder triggers, and a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The display comes with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

androidcommunity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Tencent Games#Design#Color#The Red Magic 6#Amoled#5050mah#The Nubia Red Magic 6r#Cny3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Country
China
Related
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 may not get an under-display camera — but this phone probably will

While iPhone fans are looking forward to a smaller notch in the iPhone 13, on the Android side, this could be the year the front-facing camera disappears entirely. The bad news is that, according to a new leak from a blog post on South Korean site Naver, the production yield on the under-display cameras (UDCs) is too low at present to be used on a phone as popular as the Galaxy S22, however, there's good news for fans of foldables (via TechRadar).
Technologygizmochina.com

Nubia Red Magic 6R vs Red Magic 6: Specs Comparison

Only a letter differentiates the names of Red Magic 6R and Red Magic 6: the latest gaming phones by Nubia. But if you look at them, you will see two completely different phones. They are both suitable for gamers and they are sold in the same price range, but which is actually the best option for your needs? We will try to answer this question through a comparison between the specifications of the Nubia Red Magic 6R and the Nubia Red Magic 6.
NFLLiliputing

OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be a budget phone with a 90 Hz display (leaks)

Over the years it’s been interesting to see fancy new features debut in high-end smartphone before eventually making their way to mid-range and budget devices. It looks like screens with high refresh rates are the latest example. The upcoming OnePlus Nord N200 5G is expected to sell for less than...
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

OnePlus’ Latest 5G Phone Packs 90Hz Display for $239 in the U.S.

Today OnePlus launched its latest and greatest budget-friendly phone in the United States, and it packs quite the punch at this price point. We’re talking about the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G, complete with a big 6.5-inch 90Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and triple rear cameras. While OnePlus teased...
Electronicstechnave.com

HONOR 50 series release: SD 778, 120Hz display, and 100W fast charge, starts from ~RM1,544

The highly-anticipated HONOR 50 series has finally debuted today. Not only the HONOR 50 and 50 Pro were presented as the first devices to arrive with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778 chipset, but the company has also brought along the HONOR 50 SE that comes with MediaTek Dimensity 900. Let's read on to find out what are the tech specs and features that the new HONOR 50 devices brought to the market!
Technologynotebookcheck.net

Alleged Pixel 6 and 6 Pro screen protector leaks uphold earlier renders hinting at the upcoming Google phones' new displays

Google is rumored to restore the traditional XL version to the Pixel series in 2021, having experimentally dropped it for the Android flagships' 5th generation. Then again, the 6 and 6 Pro are also now rumored to be a considerable departure from their predecessor in terms of design, with a new three-tone rear panel and more boxy form-factor overall.
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

Leitz Phone 1: Leica debuts in the smartphone market

I admit that the Leitz Phone 1 has surprised me, it has surprised me a lot, and the last thing I expected is that the more than prestigious brand of cameras and lenses would take this step. Of course, in reality when the Leica M8 was presented back in 2006, which in theory was his first digital camera, some of us remember the Leica S1, introduced in 1998, and of which although only 160 units were sold (which is not really bad at all, since its price at the exchange was about 17,000 euros), it did represent a sign that Leica was betting more on innovation than many think.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

ZTE's Upcoming Under-Display Camera Phone Could Feature This Panel

Chinese display maker Visionox has just showcased a new smartphone display with an under-display camera (UDC). The new InV see Pro display touts improved pixel arrangement around the camera sensor for better clarity. It also promises less fogging on the camera underneath the display, allowing for clearer pictures. The post...
Video Gamesgsmarena.com

nubia Red Magic 6R review

It's been only three months since the nubia Red Magic 6 launch, and we are already getting another version of the gaming-centric flagship - nubia Red magic 6R. This new (R)acing model is supposed to be the mainstream version with more elegant looks, a smaller and lightweight body, and a better selfie camera. The Red Magic 6R should be keeping the impressive gaming kit the original model offered, so we know we'll be in for a treat.
Cell Phonesworldpodcasts.com

OnePlus Nord CE 5G / Nord N200 5G details, Honor 50 series, plus RedMagic 6R and Realme GT 5G first impressions with Judie Stanford of Gear Diary – Mobile Tech Podcast 221

This is episode 221 of the Mobile Tech Podcast with guest Judie Stanford of Gear Diary — brought to you by Audible. In today’s episode, we dive into the OnePlus Nord CE 5G / Nord N200 5G, discuss the new Honor 50 series, and review the Moto G Stylus 5G. We also share our first impressions of the RedMagic 6R and Realme GT 5G, then cover news from Sony and Samsung, plus the latest Pixel leaks and rumors… Phew!
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Sony Xperia 10 III smartphone gets reviewed (Video)

The Sony Xperia 10 III smartphone recently went on sale in the UK, the handset is designed to be a budget friendly 5G device that retails for £399. We previously saw a hands on video of the handset and now we get to find out more details about the device in a review video. The handset comes with a 6 inch display that features a Full High Definition+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.