Nubia RedMagic 6R gaming phone debuts with SD 888, 144Hz display

I admit that the Leitz Phone 1 has surprised me, it has surprised me a lot, and the last thing I expected is that the more than prestigious brand of cameras and lenses would take this step. Of course, in reality when the Leica M8 was presented back in 2006, which in theory was his first digital camera, some of us remember the Leica S1, introduced in 1998, and of which although only 160 units were sold (which is not really bad at all, since its price at the exchange was about 17,000 euros), it did represent a sign that Leica was betting more on innovation than many think.