Nubia RedMagic 6R gaming phone debuts with SD 888, 144Hz display
Back in March, the Nubia Tencent RedMagic 6 Series was introduced with 165Hz refresh rate. A new variant is ready in China–the RedMagic 6R. The gaming phone is basically the same with its light build and slim design. It will be out this coming June with premium specs beginning with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 400Hz gaming shoulder triggers, and a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The display comes with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.androidcommunity.com