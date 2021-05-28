Seven steps to fleet safety

The old adage “image is everything” rings true in the heavy-duty industry. The look of over-the-road assets is a direct reflection of brand, quality, and service. Proper fleet maintenance is critical to safety, performance, driver retention, fewer in-transit pullovers, load protection, and profitability. A rig that looks good will also fare better with DOT inspections. Success with each of these critical fleet metrics starts with maintenance, but industry use of the term maintenance is now transitioning to a more pervasive stance: fleet image. Fleet image includes the traditional maintenance objectives of optimizing uptime and asset value, controlling costs, and protecting asset value. Still, it goes a step further by recognizing the importance of external and internal asset appearance and integrating this into maintenance programs. It’s safe to say a vehicle that looks good is being well maintained inside and out.