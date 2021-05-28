Cancel
Bourbonnais, IL

United Way Paints Bourbonnais with Mural

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesign contest welcomes partnership and engagement. Bourbonnais, IL – The United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties will end its 21-week Equity Challenge with the unveiling of a community-led mural. As a result of the current 270-participant challenge, 120 reside in Bourbonnais where the community equity mural will be born - bringing Bourbonnais its first outdoor mural. United Way is pleased to partner with the Village of Bourbonnais on the community engagement project and encourages public participation. Beginning with the launch of the Community Equity Mural Design Contest, artists are invited to submit original artwork for the equity mural through June 11th.

